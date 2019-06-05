Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/05/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will conduct a live audio webcast of the formal business of its virtual annual meeting of shareholders Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations, and an archive of the webcast will be available afterward.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life’s journey, American’s 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $25 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, more in-flight entertainment and power. American also offers award-winning food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 332 M
EBIT 2019 3 685 M
Net income 2019 2 396 M
Debt 2019 23 615 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 5,83
P/E ratio 2020 5,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 12 954 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,6 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-9.31%12 100
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES2.82%25 953
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-1.76%3 255
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY42.62%2 265
SPICEJET LTD63.97%1 318
CHORUS AVIATION INC32.09%878
