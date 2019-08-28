Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Cowen Global Transportation Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) President Robert Isom will present at the 2019 Cowen Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 8:10 a.m. CT. A live audio webcast will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life’s journey, American’s 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
817-931-3423
investor.relations@aa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
10:01aAMERICAN AIRLINES : to Webcast Presentation at Cowen Global Transportation Confe..
PU
10:01aAmerican Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Cowen Global Transportation Conf..
GL
08/27AMERICAN AIRLINES : Sees MAX 737 Flying Before Year End, Executive Says -Reuters
DJ
08/27American Airlines 'confident' of Boeing 737 MAX flying this year - executive
RE
08/27AMERICAN AIRLINES : Biometric Boarding Arrives at DFW for American Airlines Cust..
PU
08/23AMERICAN AIRLINES : Connects Young Ambassadors from Los Angeles to the World
PU
08/22FAA Seeks Pilots' Input to Establish New 737 MAX Procedures
DJ
08/22U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
RE
08/20AMT MD-80 MEMORIES : It was almost a piece of art
PU
08/20Top U.S. CEOs say companies should put social responsibility above profit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 066 M
EBIT 2019 3 690 M
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Debt 2019 24 565 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 5,29x
P/E ratio 2020 4,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 10 887 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,61  $
Last Close Price 24,45  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-23.86%10 887
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES8.63%27 139
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-3.03%3 086
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY38.52%2 236
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 246
SPICEJET LTD42.68%1 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group