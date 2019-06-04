Log in
American Airlines top executives buy company shares worth $2.4 million

06/04/2019 | 08:41pm EDT
Handout photo of American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jets sit parked at a facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc's top six executives on Tuesday bought 85,000 shares of the company's common stock on the open market for about $2.4 million (1.9 million pounds), at a time when the share price has significantly underperformed the U.S. transport sector.

Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker purchased 50,000 shares on the open market for $1.4 million, while President Robert Isom bought 15,000 for $416,250, according to regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"These share purchases are not part of our compensation package. They were purchased solely because of the value we see in American today and over time," the executives said in a letter to American employees, which did not include the number of shares bought or at what price.

Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr and three other executives bought 5,000 shares each for about $138,800, the filings showed.

American, which has been hurt by the worldwide grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX planes, has been among the worst performing stocks this year in the airline industry.

The company's shares have fallen more than 9 percent so far in 2019, compared with an 8.8% rise in rival Delta Air Lines Inc's and 3.8% fall in United Continental Holding Inc's. The broader Dow Jones Transport Average index has risen about 10% during the same period.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 7.06% 29.12 Delayed Quote.-15.29%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 4.24% 54.31 Delayed Quote.8.84%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 3.60% 80.52 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 345 M
EBIT 2019 3 685 M
Net income 2019 2 396 M
Debt 2019 23 615 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 5,51
P/E ratio 2020 4,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 12 100 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,8 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-15.29%12 100
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES2.82%25 953
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-0.16%3 255
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY38.73%2 265
SPICEJET LTD67.27%1 318
CHORUS AVIATION INC32.80%878
