AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American pulls 737 MAX flights through early December, still sees approval this year

0
09/01/2019 | 10:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A photo of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airline Group Inc said on Sunday it is extending cancellations of Boeing 737 MAX flights through Dec. 3 but remains confident that the aircraft will be approved to fly again this year following new software and pilot training.

The fast-selling 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since mid-March while Boeing updates flight control software at the centre of two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people within a span of five months.

Boeing Co is targeting regulatory approval for the fixes in October, though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said it does not have a firm timeline to put the jets back in the air.

Meanwhile, airlines that had purchased the fuel-efficient MAX have had to cancel thousands of monthly flights as they scramble to meet demand with slimmer fleets, eating in to profit and hurting some growth plans.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American, with 24 MAX jets at the time of the grounding and dozens more on order, said it will cancel about 140 daily flights through Dec. 3, more than the 115 daily cancellations it was making through the summer.

It had previously pulled its 737 MAX jets from its flight schedule through Nov. 2.

Customers whose flights are affected by the cancellations will be contacted by American or their travel agent, the carrier said.

Among other U.S. airlines that operate the MAX, Southwest Airlines Co has cancelled flights into early January and United Airlines until Dec. 19.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -0.04% 26.31 Delayed Quote.-18.06%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 364.09 Delayed Quote.12.48%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.04% 52.32 Delayed Quote.12.56%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC -0.44% 84.32 Delayed Quote.0.69%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 066 M
EBIT 2019 3 690 M
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Debt 2019 24 565 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 5,69x
P/E ratio 2020 4,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 11 715 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,61  $
Last Close Price 26,31  $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-18.06%11 715
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES12.56%28 123
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-1.68%3 094
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY41.68%2 287
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 245
SPICEJET LTD46.09%1 113
