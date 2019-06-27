Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing eyeing 737 MAX approval by October, some crash victims refuse to settle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A photo of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

(Reuters) - Boeing Co is hoping to win regulatory approval for its revamped 737 MAX by October at the earliest, a company official said on Thursday, meaning that airlines will have to again extend flight cancellations as they await the return of the grounded jet.

Boeing Co's shares fell 3% on Thursday, after the Chicago planemaker told air carriers that it would complete the latest software update for the 737 MAX by September after a new issue arose last week during a simulator test.

That is later than most airlines had expected. The new timeline means the plane is not likely to resume flying until at least October. Southwest Airlines Co, the world’s largest MAX operator with 34 jets and dozens more on order, said on Thursday it was extending 737 MAX cancellations until early October.

Boeing is grappling with the fallout of two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX jet within five months, which prompted a worldwide grounding in March and a string of litigation.

Boeing has been working on an upgrade for a stall-prevention system known as MCAS since a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October, when pilots were believed to have lost a tug of war with software that repeatedly pushed the nose down.

The families of Lion Air crash victims are in settlement talks with Boeing, which means the planemaker can avoid prolonged and potentially costly court litigation. However, the families of some victims of a second crash on Ethiopian Airlines in March are not ready to settle, their lawyers told a Chicago judge on Thursday.

American Airlines and United Airlines, which also operate the MAX in the United States, have pulled the planes from their schedules into early September.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, David Shepardson in Washington and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Marguerita Choy and Bill Rigby)

By David Shepardson, Eric M. Johnson and Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 2.19% 32.15 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.91% 364.02 Delayed Quote.14.52%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.08% 50.74 Delayed Quote.9.08%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 1.29% 86.43 Delayed Quote.1.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
05:22pBoeing eyeing 737 MAX approval by October, some crash victims refuse to settl..
RE
04:48pBoeing eyeing 737 MAX approval by October, some crash victims refuse to settl..
RE
12:07pAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
09:43aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
06/26AMERICAN AIRLINES : Adds Three New Routes to Caribbean and Latin America from Ne..
PU
06/20AMERICAN AIRLINES : A special prom night for LGBTQ youth in Chicago
PU
06/20AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
06/20Airbus Grabs Edge in Midsize Jets -- WSJ
DJ
06/19Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
RE
06/19Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 303 M
EBIT 2019 3 691 M
Net income 2019 2 396 M
Debt 2019 23 615 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
P/E ratio 2020 5,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 13 995 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,6 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-2.02%13 995
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES9.08%27 533
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD3.99%3 404
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY37.10%2 211
SPICEJET LTD42.19%1 120
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV78.05%987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About