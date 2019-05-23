Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chile Supreme Court rejects LATAM deal with American, BA and Iberia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 03:35pm EDT
LATAM airlines logo, is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a proposed joint business agreement between LATAM Airlines, the region's largest carrier, and American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia Airlines.

The decision comes more than two years after the carriers announced their plans, which at the time was seen as a bold move to save costs and coordinate prices, but also raised some antitrust concerns.

LATAM shares were down around 0.6%, in line with the broader Chilean benchmark index.

The decision in Chile could also spell trouble for a separate group of airline competitors, who had announced a similar deal of their own to take on the LATAM alliance.

Late last year, United Airlines, Colombia's Avianca Holdings and Panama's Copa Airlines announced a joint business agreement to share routes across Latin America. That deal is also waiting on regulatory approval but is at a much earlier stage.

LATAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chilean consumer advocacy group Conadecus appealed the initial regulatory approval last October over concerns it could increase fares and lower quality on routes.

Authorities in Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil each approved the deal last year.

(Reporting by Erik Lopez; writing by Dave Sherwood and Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -1.35% 29.57 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA End-of-day quote.
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. 1.80% 92.55 Delayed Quote.15.33%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP 1.27% 478.8 Delayed Quote.-23.50%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
03:35pChile Supreme Court rejects LATAM deal with American, BA and Iberia
RE
05/22FAA chief has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX approval
RE
05/22United CEO promises to rebook passengers concerned about 737 MAX
RE
05/22United CEO promises to rebook passengers concerned about 737 MAX
RE
05/21AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
05/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : Activates Giving Response for Those Affected by Recent Sever..
PU
05/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : Southwest Airlines mechanics dispute ends just as American's..
RE
05/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : Eliminates Oversize Bag Fees for Sports and Music Equipment
PU
05/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : DFW Airport and American Airlines Announce Plans for Sixth T..
AQ
05/21U.S. airline group sees record summer travel, despite 737 MAX grounding
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 345 M
EBIT 2019 3 685 M
Net income 2019 2 396 M
Debt 2019 23 615 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 6,06
P/E ratio 2020 5,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 13 309 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,8 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-6.82%13 309
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES13.10%28 549
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-3.91%3 130
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY42.69%2 329
SPICEJET LTD40.76%1 104
CHORUS AVIATION INC32.09%873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About