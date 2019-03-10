Log in
Delta Air Lines stock could fly higher: Barron's

03/10/2019 | 05:24pm EDT
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 plane arrives in Salt Lake City

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc stock could jump into the mid $60s per share from around $50 now if it can hit its earnings target of $6 to $7 a share this year, up from $5.65 in 2018, according to an analyst in a Barron's article on Sunday.

Atlanta-based Delta is “the leader in fare segmentation, international alliances, and technology, as well as maintenance and repair,” said Ross Margolies, who heads Stelliam Investment Management, in the article.

The article noted rumors that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc could be interested in buying an airline, noting Berkshire already owns about 10 percent of each of the four major U.S. carriers: Delta, Southwest Airlines Co, United Continental Holdings inc, and American Airlines Group Inc.

The article said "Buffett appears to be most enamored" with Delta. In a filing Friday, Berkshire disclosed that it recently lifted its stake in Delta by 5.4 million shares and now holds 70.9 million shares, a 10.4 percent stake.

Officials at Delta were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -0.96% 31.91 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.02% 299000 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 0.00% 49.59 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -1.26% 51.77 Delayed Quote.12.80%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC -0.25% 82.4 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
