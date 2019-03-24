Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ethiopian Airlines defends its Boeing planes after deadly crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 06:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Candle flames burn during a commemoration ceremony for the victims at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines has rejected media reports that optional equipment for Boeing 737 MAX planes was critical for safety aboard a flight that crashed this month.

The crash of flight 302 and a similar one involving Indonesia's Lion Air in October, both flying the new 737 MAX 8, have cost 346 lives and sparked the biggest crisis in decades for Boeing.

Grieving families, nervous travelers and airlines around the world are looking for answers while Boeing prepares updates aimed at getting the 737 MAX, with sales worth $500 billion at stake, back in the air.

In a sign of the impact on Boeing's business, Indonesia's Garuda is pushing to dump a $6 billion order for the grounded planes.

Teams from the three U.S. airlines that own 737 MAX jets were also heading to Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington over the weekend to review a software upgrade.

One focus for investigators is software Boeing installed on the MAX series designed to push a plane's nose down if it senses too sharp an ascent and an indicator that shows that angle of flight.

OPTIONAL ITEMS

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said it was important not to confuse safety-critical equipment with optional items.

"A Toyota is imported with all the necessary equipment to drive, like the engine and the wheels, but with air conditioning and the radio optional," Tewolde said.

"When Boeing supplies aircraft there are items which are mandatory for safety and then there are optional items," he added, noting the angle of attack indicator was optional.

Some media reports have questioned whether having this installed may have helped the cockpit crew regain control of flight 302, which crashed near Addis Ababa on March 10 killing all 157 aboard.

Tewolde rejected this, adding: "The angle of attack indicator was on the optional list along with the inflight entertainment system."

He echoed the words of Norwegian Air which said it had not selected the cockpit light warning of discrepancies between angle of attack sensors for its fleet of 18 MAX 8 aircraft.

"We have chosen not to fit this particular optional extra ...it is not a safety critical feature nor is it a requirement by any aviation authority," Norwegian told Reuters.

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's biggest airline with a modern fleet of Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier aircraft and a flying history that dates back to the 1940s.

They have been flying Boeing planes since 1962 and have four MAX 8 jets, with another 25 worth some $3 billion on order.

GARUDA

Garuda has written to Boeing asking to cancel its order for 49 737 MAX 8 planes, CFO Fuad Rizal said on Friday. CEO Ari Askhara told Reuters customers had lost trust in the plane.

The airline might switch to other Boeing models, Rizal told Reuters, adding it was in negotiations with Boeing while a move to Airbus planes was not under consideration. Garuda rival Lion Air is weighing what to do with an even bigger order following its crash, which killed all 189 passengers and crew aboard.

It has 190 Boeing jets worth $22 billion at list prices waiting to be delivered.

Boeing has said it is been working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on a software upgrade and training set to be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks.

The FAA which certifies planes expects to approve these design changes no later than April, it has said.

American Airlines pilots this weekend were preparing to test the planned software upgrade, saying they want their own safety guarantees on the fix.

Southwest and United Airlines said they would also review documentation and training associated with Boeing's updates.

(Reporting by Jason Neely; additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore, Cindy Silviana and Bernadette Christina Munthe in Jakarta, David Shepardson in Washington and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by Keith Weir)

By Jason Neely
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.34% 114.6 Real-time Quote.36.49%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -2.80% 30.57 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.83% 362.17 Delayed Quote.15.57%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE 0.17% 48.1 Delayed Quote.-51.78%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -2.80% 49.32 Delayed Quote.6.11%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC -1.69% 79.63 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
06:15aEthiopian Airlines defends its Boeing planes after deadly crash
RE
03/23U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
RE
03/22U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
RE
03/22U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
RE
03/22AMERICAN AIRLINES : activates giving response for those affected by Midwest floo..
PU
03/21CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF : A cadet's path to the flight deck and the women who paved ..
PU
03/20Inside U.S. Airlines' Decisions to Keep Flying the 737 MAX
DJ
03/20With 737 MAX grounded, airlines face daily scheduling challenges
RE
03/16Air Canada Signals Hit From Grounding -- WSJ
DJ
03/15Airlines with buyers' remorse may use Boeing 737 MAX ban to revise orders
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 515 M
EBIT 2019 4 366 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 534 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 5,14
P/E ratio 2020 4,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 13 728 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,0 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-4.80%13 728
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES6.11%27 259
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD11.49%3 738
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY21.88%1 989
SPICEJET LTD7.92%851
CHORUS AVIATION INC27.84%839
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.