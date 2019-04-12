Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FAA meets with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration met for three hours on Friday with representatives from the three major U.S. airlines that fly now grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and their pilots' unions to discuss two fatal crashes and the path forward.

More than 300 Boeing 737 MAX jets have been grounded worldwide after 346 people died in two crashes, one in Indonesia in October and one in Ethiopia last month.

At the meeting with American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Co, the FAA discussed the preliminary reports from both crashes and Boeing's proposals for a software upgrade and new pilot training, said Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association which represents American's pilots.

American Airlines said in a statement it was "confident in the direction the FAA is heading. We’ll continue to work collaboratively with the FAA, Boeing and the Allied Pilots Association in this process."

Tajer said pilots were pleased with the "very good briefing" and said pilots need to be satisfied in the training and software upgrade. He said the FAA sought pilots' input.

"We have to unground the confidence in this airplane," Tajer told reporters outside FAA headquarters.

American and United have cancelled flights through early June, while Southwest said Thursday it would remove its 34 737 MAX jets from its flying schedule through Aug. 5, leading to around 160 daily flight cancellations during the revised summer schedule.

Tajer said everyone is focused on getting the plane back in service safely. "We take off out watches and put the calendars in the drawer," he said.

Boeing said it has reprogrammed software on the 737 MAX to prevent erroneous data from triggering an anti-stall system that is under mounting scrutiny following the two deadly nose-down crashes. On April 1, Boeing said it delayed submitting the proposed revisions to the FAA for approval.

The FAA said the meeting is to help "the FAA to gather facts, information, and individual views to further understand their views as FAA decides what needs to be done before returning the aircraft to service." The FAA added it "continues to gather all available information and data in considering the return of the 737 MAX to service."

The agency is also convening a joint review with aviation regulators from China, Europe, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, Ethiopia and other countries.

Federal prosecutors, the Transportation Department inspector general’s office and a blue-ribbon panel are also reviewing the plane’s certification.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -0.16% 34.76 Delayed Quote.8.41%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.50% 379.595 Delayed Quote.13.16%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.20% 53.105 Delayed Quote.14.03%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC -0.28% 85.5 Delayed Quote.2.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
02:06pFAA meets with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
11:03aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
04/11FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
04/11BEST OF THE BEST : American Airlines Honored for Inclusion
PU
04/11JetBlue Gears up to Vie for Slots at European Airports
DJ
04/11Qatar Airways says Air Italy stake compliant with 2018 U.S.- Qatar aviation a..
RE
04/11AMERICAN AIRLINES : Champions of the Year honored for their commitment to childr..
PU
04/10U.S. looking 'very closely' at Qatar-Air Italy deal - Pompeo
RE
04/10Delta lifts 2019 revenue target as robust demand fuels quarterly beat
RE
04/10U.S. transport chief defends FAA decision to not immediately ground Boeing 73..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 498 M
EBIT 2019 4 134 M
Net income 2019 2 615 M
Debt 2019 22 852 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 6,16
P/E ratio 2020 5,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 15 632 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 43,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP8.41%15 632
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.03%28 972
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD22.75%4 113
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY36.09%2 221
SPICEJET LTD11.39%876
CHORUS AVIATION INC27.84%848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About