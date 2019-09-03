Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/03 04:47:58 pm
26.33 USD   +0.08%
09:31p'Flight shaming' threatens air travel demand beyond Europe - IATA chief
RE
11:52aTRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
09/01TRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

'Flight shaming' threatens air travel demand beyond Europe - IATA chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:31pm EDT
IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac speaks during the Global Media Day in Geneva

CHICAGO (Reuters) - This summer, U.S. airlines have enjoyed booming flight demand, immune to a Swedish-born "flight shaming" movement that has hit air travel in Europe, where environmentally conscious travellers are choosing trains over planes.

But the head of global lobby International Air Transport Association (IATA) says the environmental challenge, which he called the biggest threat to the airline industry in Europe, "will probably come to other parts of the world, especially North America."

"If you believe or think that the environmental concern is a world concern touching everyone on the planet (...) there's no reason to believe that other young people won't react," Alexandre de Juniac told journalists on Tuesday.

De Juniac later acknowledged to Reuters that the lack of a viable train alternative in the United States was a big hurdle to a U.S. movement, but noted the rise of progressives promoting plans like the Green New Deal, which includes investment in high-speed rail.

The movement will spread in the United States and then move on to advanced countries in Asia like Korea and Japan, de Juniac predicted.

The more anti-aviation sentiment grows, the more eager governments are to tax the industry, he said.

In July, France announced a tax on airlines flying from its airports to help support the environment, a move that Air France said would significantly hurt its competitiveness and add over 60 million euros in additional costs per year.

Commercial flying accounts for about 2.5% of global carbon emissions today but without concrete steps to alleviate the problem, that number could rise as global air travel increases.

The aviation industry has already cut carbon emissions from each plane traveller in half since 1990, largely thanks to more fuel-efficient aircraft, and has a plan to cut net emissions by 2050 and achieve carbon-neutral growth from 2020.

The challenge now is to enforce and implement the goals, and win over the sentiment of a portion of the flying public that de Juniac said wants to be reassured that the industry is "doing the right things."

Activists advocating for zero-carbon travel are increasingly passionate and effective. In August, Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg crossed the Atlantic in a racing yacht to avoid travelling by air to take part in a U.N. summit.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.22% 10.11 Real-time Quote.6.65%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 0.76% 26.51 Delayed Quote.-17.44%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC -1.38% 83.15 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
09:31p'Flight shaming' threatens air travel demand beyond Europe - IATA chief
RE
05:02pAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:52aTRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
09/01TRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
09/01American pulls 737 MAX flights through early December, still sees approval th..
RE
09/01AMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX
PU
08/30AMERICAN AIRLINES : St. Louis team members share what the MD-80 meant to them
PU
08/30Critics accuse U.S. CEOs of contradicting pledge to work for more than shareh..
RE
08/30United extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations until Dec. 19
RE
08/29TRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 066 M
EBIT 2019 3 690 M
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Debt 2019 24 565 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 5,74x
P/E ratio 2020 4,47x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 11 804 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,56  $
Last Close Price 26,51  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-17.44%11 715
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES10.54%28 123
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-1.68%3 160
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY41.25%2 287
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 257
SPICEJET LTD46.09%1 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group