Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Indonesian airline cancels Boeing 737 MAX order, American pilots to test software fix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington

JAKARTA/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Indonesian airline Garuda plans to cancel a $6 billion order for Boeing 737 MAX jets because some passengers say they would be frightened to board the plane after two fatal crashes, although industry analysts said the deal had long been in doubt.

In the United States, American Airlines pilots prepared to test Boeing Co's planned software upgrade for an anti-stall system on MAX simulators this weekend, saying they want their own safety guarantees on the fix.

The 737 MAX was Boeing's fastest selling jet before an Ethiopian Airlines crash near Addis Ababa on March 10, five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Garuda is the first airline to publicly announce plans to scrap an order since the world's entire fleet of 737 MAX planes was grounded last week.

"Many passengers told us they were afraid to get on a MAX 8," Garuda CEO Ari Askhara told Reuters on Friday.

However, the airline had been reconsidering its order for 49 of the narrowbody jets before the Ethiopian crash, including potentially swapping some for widebody Boeing models.

Southeast Asia faces a glut of narrowbody aircraft like the 737 MAX and rival Airbus A320neo at a time of slowing global economic growth and high fuel costs.

"They have been re-looking at their fleet plan anyway so this is an opportunity to make some changes that otherwise may be difficult to do," CAPA Centre for Aviation Chief Analyst Brendan Sobie said.

Indonesia's Lion Air has also said it might cancel 737 MAX aircraft, though industry sources say it is also struggling to absorb the number of planes on order.

Both crashes are still being investigated. But regulators have noted some similarities between the two, and attention has focused on whether pilots had the correct information about the "angle of attack" at which the wing slices through the air.

No direct link has been proven between the crashes, which killed a total of 346 people.

RETROFITS

Boeing now plans to make compulsory a light to alert pilots when sensor readings of the angle of attack do not match - meaning at least one must be wrong -, according to two officials briefed on the matter.

Investigators suspect a faulty angle-of-attack reading led the doomed Lion Air jet's computer to believe it had stalled, prompting the plane's anti-stall system, called MCAS, repeatedly to push the plane's nose down.

Norwegian Air played down the significance of the compulsory light, saying that, according to Boeing, it would not have been able to prevent erroneous signals that Lion Air pilots received before their new 737 MAX plane crashed in October.

The Lion Air plane did not have the warning light installed, and Ethiopian Airlines did not immediately comment on whether its crashed plane had the alert.

But the Ethiopian carrier, whose reputation along with Boeing's is at stake, issued a statement on Friday emphasising the modernity of its safety and training systems, with more than $500 million invested in infrastructure in the past five years.

The Ethiopian crash has set off one of the widest inquiries in aviation history and cast a shadow over the Boeing 737 MAX model intended to be a standard for decades.

Boeing did not comment on the plan to make the safety feature standard, but separately said it was moving quickly to make software changes and expected the upgrade to be approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in coming weeks.

Chicago-based Boeing will also retrofit older planes with the cockpit warning light, the officials told Reuters.

Experts said it could take weeks or months to be done, and for regulators to review and approve the changes. Regulators in Europe and Canada have said they will conduct their own reviews of any new systems.

Since the Ethiopian crash, Boeing shares have fallen 12 percent and $28 billion has been wiped off its market value.

Pressure has mounted on the company from U.S. legislators, who are also expected to question the FAA. The company faces a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department as well.

Several lawsuits have already been filed on behalf of victims of the Lion Air crash referring to the Ethiopian accident. Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuits.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA and Tracy Rucinski in CHICAGO; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore, Bernadette Christina Munthe in Jakarta, Maggie Fick and Jason Neely in Addis Ababa, Tim Hepher in Paris, and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh, Georgina Prodhan and Ben Klayman; Editing by Mark Potter and Grant McCool)

By Cindy Silviana and Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.34% 114.6 Real-time Quote.41.21%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -2.07% 30.81 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.90% 365.7917 Delayed Quote.15.57%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE 0.17% 48.1 Delayed Quote.-51.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
02:51pIndonesian airline cancels Boeing 737 MAX order, American pilots to test soft..
RE
01:35pAMERICAN AIRLINES : activates giving response for those affected by Midwest floo..
PU
03/21CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF : A cadet's path to the flight deck and the women who paved ..
PU
03/20Inside U.S. Airlines' Decisions to Keep Flying the 737 MAX
DJ
03/20With 737 MAX grounded, airlines face daily scheduling challenges
RE
03/16Air Canada Signals Hit From Grounding -- WSJ
DJ
03/15Airlines with buyers' remorse may use Boeing 737 MAX ban to revise orders
RE
03/15Air Canada Suspends 2019 Guidance After Boeing 737 MAX Grounding
DJ
03/14Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start o..
RE
03/14Airlines wrestle with calls, cancellations after Boeing MAX fleet grounded
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 515 M
EBIT 2019 4 366 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 534 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 5,29
P/E ratio 2020 5,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 14 123 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,0 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-2.06%14 123
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES9.17%28 043
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD8.86%3 657
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY26.79%2 069
CHORUS AVIATION INC28.01%843
SPICEJET LTD0.83%800
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.