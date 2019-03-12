Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Romney, Warren urge FAA to temporarily ground Boeing 737 MAX 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators Mitt Romney and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Aviation Administration to follow several other countries and temporarily ground Boeing Co's 737 MAX 8, days after a crash in Ethiopia killed everyone onboard one of the planes.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the flying public, the (FAA) should ground the 737 MAX 8 until we investigate the causes of recent crashes and ensure the plane's airworthiness," Romney said in a tweet.

Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, said the FAA should "immediately ground this plane in the United States until its safety can be assured."

She also called on Congress to review the decision. "The Boeing 737 MAX 8 is a major driver of Boeing profits. In the coming weeks and months, Congress should hold hearings on whether an administration that famously refused to stand up to Saudi Arabia to protect Boeing arms sales has once again put lives at risk for the same reason," Warren said in a statement released by her campaign, not her Senate office.

Romney, a Republican who was his party's presidential candidate in 2012, joined similar calls from senators Richard Blumenthal and Diane Feinstein, who are Democrats.

The FAA declined to comment on the senators' statements.

Regulators around the world including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland and Singapore, and a growing number of airlines, are grounding the 737 MAX 8 in the wake of two fatal crashes in five months.

Boeing in a statement on Tuesday did not directly address the senators' comments but said it has "full confidence in the safety of the MAX" and noted the FAA has not mandated "any further action at this time."

Boeing added it understands "regulatory agencies and customers have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets."

The FAA told international carriers on Monday there was no need to ground the plane but it would mandate a software upgrade and training changes by April that Boeing confirmed late on Monday it will roll out in the coming weeks.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told reporters on Monday that regulators would not hesitate to act if they find a safety issue.

"If the FAA identifies an issue that affects safety, the department will take immediate and appropriate action," Chao said. "I want people to be assured that we take these incidents, these accidents very seriously."

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been briefed on the Ethiopian Airlines crash according to administration officials, on Tuesday tweeted that "Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT."

He added "complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Trump was referring to a specific airplane.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ginger Gibson in Washington; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -2.09% 31.3832 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.78% 371.1496 Delayed Quote.31.02%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -2.32% 50.425 Delayed Quote.11.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
12:01pRomney, Warren urge FAA to temporarily ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
RE
12:00pEuropeans join wave of Boeing suspensions, Trump frets
RE
11:24aEthiopia crash brings wave of Boeing suspensions, Trump anxious
RE
11:22aSenator Elizabeth Warren calls for grounding Boeing's 737 MAX 8
RE
11:16aBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread across the globe
RE
09:47aCAA suspends Boeing 737 MAX from airspace after crash
RE
08:27aPrize-winning author, 21 U.N. workers among dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash
RE
06:01aU.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
RE
03/11The FAA Has No Current Plans to Ground Boeing's 737 MAX After Deadly Crash
DJ
03/11U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 527 M
EBIT 2019 4 390 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 509 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 5,28
P/E ratio 2020 4,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 14 392 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,2 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-0.19%14 392
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES11.04%28 524
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD2.79%3 447
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY27.95%2 088
CHORUS AVIATION INC30.67%858
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV61.74%768
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.