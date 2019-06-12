Tell Me Why: “Supporting team members in being their authentic self”

On a recent episode of Tell Me Why - American's vodcast series for team members that shares the 'why' behind the decisions we make - host Ron DeFeo, Senior Vice President of Global Engagement for American, sat down with Senior Vice President of People, Patrick O'Keeffe; Senior Vice President of Los Angeles, Suzanne Boda; and Philadelphia-based Flight Attendant Paula Randall. Together, in celebration of Pride Month, they discussed American's long-time support of the LGBTQ community and the role it plays in becoming a leader in diversity, inclusion and equity.
