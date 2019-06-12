Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tell Me Why: “Supporting team members in being their authentic self”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:34am EDT
Tell Me Why: 'Supporting team members in being their authentic self'
06/12/2019

On a recent episode of Tell Me Why - American's vodcast series for team members that shares the 'why' behind the decisions we make - host Ron DeFeo, Senior Vice President of Global Engagement for American, sat down with Senior Vice President of People, Patrick O'Keeffe; Senior Vice President of Los Angeles, Suzanne Boda; and Philadelphia-based Flight Attendant Paula Randall. Together, in celebration of Pride Month, they discussed American's long-time support of the LGBTQ community and the role it plays in becoming a leader in diversity, inclusion and equity.

You can watch the video below, and you can also download Tell Me Why as a podcast from iTunes or Google Play.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
10:34aTELL ME WHY : “Supporting team members in being their authentic self&rdquo..
PU
06/11AMERICAN AIRLINES : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
06/11AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10AMERICAN AIRLINES : Girls Rock Wings
PU
06/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, Nissan, Raytheon, United Technologies
06/09AMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX
PU
06/09American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through September 3
RE
06/069,000 WAYS TO SEE THE WORLD : American Airlines Achieves Summer Schedule Milesto..
PU
06/05U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
RE
06/05American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 332 M
EBIT 2019 3 685 M
Net income 2019 2 396 M
Debt 2019 23 615 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19
P/E ratio 2020 5,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 13 754 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,6 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-4.76%12 100
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES8.82%25 953
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-2.31%3 255
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY42.35%2 265
SPICEJET LTD56.00%1 318
CHORUS AVIATION INC35.46%878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About