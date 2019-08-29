Log in
Travel alert: Update on Hurricane Dorian

08/29/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

American Airlines is monitoring the track of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to make landfall on the east coast of Florida this weekend. Our thoughts are with those who are in the path of this potentially damaging hurricane. We are in regular communication with our national partner, the American Red Cross, which has the unique ability to activate immediately and assess critical needs following disaster. We stand ready to activate our disaster response giving platform soon, where our customers and team members can assist those in need.

Storms like these may require customers to change their travel plans and as a result, American has issued a travel alert for more than 25 airports in the Caribbean and Florida, including our Miami hub. American has not canceled any flights at this time, however, we will continue to keep news.aa.com updated with the latest operational information. The American Airlines Integrated Operations Center in Fort Worth, Texas, continues to closely monitor the track of this storm and is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Federal Aviation Administration and local airports.

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com. If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agency directly.

Additional updates will be posted on news.aa.com as the storm begins to impact airports we serve.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 18:30:01 UTC
