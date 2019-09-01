Travel alert: Update on Hurricane Dorian

Updated Sept. 1 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Eight new coastal airports on the East Coast added to the travel alert, fares capped and fees waived for bags and in-cabin pets

American is closely monitoring the track of Hurricane Dorian, which according to the latest forecast, has shifted further to the east. Our thoughts are with those who are in the path of this damaging hurricane.

As a result, American has added eight new coastal airports in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to our current travel alert, which includes capped fares and waived baggage fees. Airport operations have also been suspended at two airports in the Bahamas and three airports in Florida. Storms like these may require customers and team members to change their travel plans and, as a result, American has issued a travel alert for more than 20 airports. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. This provides additional flexibility for our customers.

We are in regular communication with our national partner, the American Red Cross, which has the unique ability to activate immediately and assess critical needs following a disaster. We stand ready to activate our disaster response giving platform soon, where our customers and team members can assist those in need.

The American Airlines Integrated Operations Center in Fort Worth, Texas, continues to closely monitor the track of this storm and is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local airports. American will continue to keep the Newsroom updated with the latest operational information.

With the latest track, some airports in Florida, including our Miami hub, will not be impacted by the storm. However, due to the size of the hurricane, we may experience disruption to our operation next week, specifically on flights that operate along the East Coast.

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers.

As many flights are already sold out, we encourage customers traveling to only go to the airport if they have a confirmed ticket. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

Fares

While there are limited seats remaining before the storm hits, we have capped our fares at a maximum of $499 each way for Main Cabin, and $699 for premium cabins, on direct, single leg flights from all cities covered under the travel alert in FloridaFlorida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

These fares will apply for flights out of locations in Florida through Sept. 4 and the eight Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina locations through Sept. 6. These fares are available on aa.com.

Bags and Pets

American is waiving fees for two checked bags and in-cabin pets for flights to/from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For cities covered under the travel alert, these fees are waived through Sept. 4 for flight out of Florida locations and Sept. 6 out of the eight Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina locations.

In order to accommodate as many bags as possible on our aircraft, we will accept up to two free checked bags per traveler.

Refunds

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agency directly.

Airport Operations

Resumption of service at airports will be based on airport and roadway conditions, including the ability of our team members to get to work. We are also coordinating closely with our partners at the FAA, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and local airport authorities. These agencies must conduct their own assessment of their operations prior to any airline resuming service.

Bahamas

Freeport, Bahamas (FPO)

Operations canceled through Sept. 3

Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH)

Operations canceled through Sept. 2



Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)

Operations will be canceled beginning the evening of Sept. 1 through Sept. 3

Melbourne, Florida (MLB)

Operations will be canceled beginning the afternoon of Sept. 2 through Sept. 3

West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

Operations will be canceled beginning the evening of Sept. 1, and are expected to resume with arrivals the evening of Sept. 3



Flight cancellations