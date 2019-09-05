Travel alert: Update on Hurricane Dorian

Updated Sept. 5 at 3:20 p.m. CT.

Relief flight deployed to Nassau with 8,000 pounds of supplies, expanded fare caps and baggage fee waivers to assist our customers

American Airlines is closely monitoring the track of Hurricane Dorian. Our thoughts are with those who are in the path of this damaging hurricane.

Airport operations continue to be impacted at several airports in the Bahamas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Additionally, due to the size, strength and location of the hurricane, American will continue to experience a disruption to our operation throughout the week, specifically on flights that operate along the East Coast. The American Airlines Integrated Operations Center in Fort Worth, Texas, continues to closely monitor the track of this storm and is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local airports. American will continue to keep the Newsroom updated with the latest operational information.

Earlier today, American sent a Boeing 737 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, to deliver more than 14,000 pounds of relief supplies to help those affected by the hurricane. Prior to the arrival of the storm, American had also sent 2,000 pounds of relief supplies to the islands.

In the Bahamas, Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American, has 20 team members in Freeport, Grand Bahamas (FPO), and 17 team members in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Islands (MHH). Envoy has made contact with all FPO team members and is working to contact two remaining MHH team members. American is focused on assisting those in need in the Bahamas during this difficult time. We have proudly served the islands for more than 30 years.

'Crew Chief Carlos Caraballo and I, along with our crews, were honored to be given the opportunity to work the first flight full of relief supplies to our colleagues in the Bahamas,' Crew Chief Angel Pares said. 'We are so proud of the quick response and hope what we sent over today will provide some relief to our team.'

American activated the airline's disaster response fundraising platform, where customers and team members can assist those in need. From now through Sept. 20, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation.

Storms like these may require customers to change their travel plans, and, as a result, American has issued a travel alert for nearly 30 airports, including eight coastal airports in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The travel alert includes capped fares and waived baggage fees through Sept. 7. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. This provides additional flexibility for our customers.

The current travel alert has been extended. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers.

We encourage customers traveling to only go to the airport if they have a confirmed ticket. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

Fares

We have capped our fares at a maximum of $499 each way for Main Cabin and $699 for premium cabins, on direct, single leg flights from select cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

These fares will apply for flights out of Florida through Sept. 6 and out of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia locations through Sept. 7. Additional details are available on aa.com.

Bags and pets

American is waiving fees for two checked bags and in-cabin pets for flights to/from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. These fees are waived through Sept. 9. Additionally, fees are waived to/from all cities covered under the travel in the Bahamas through Sept. 15.

In order to accommodate as many bags as possible on our aircraft, we will accept up to two free checked bags per traveler.

Refunds

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agency directly.

Canceled airport operations

Resumption of service at airports will be based on airport and roadway conditions, including the ability of our team members to get to work. We are also coordinating closely with our partners at the FAA, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and local airport authorities. These agencies must conduct their own assessment of their operations prior to any airline resuming service.

Bahamas

Freeport, Bahamas (FPO)

Operations canceled. American will resume operations after an assessment by local authorities

Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH)

Operations canceled. We will resume operations after an assessment by local authorities



Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)

Operations expected to resume the morning of Sept. 6



Georgia

Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

Operations expected to resume the morning of Sept. 6



North Carolina

Fayetteville (FAY)

Operations will be suspended starting the evening of Sept. 5 and are expected to resume the afternoon of Sept. 6

Greenville (PGV)

Operations expected to resume the afternoon of Sept. 7

Jacksonville (OAJ)

Operations expected to resume the evening of Sept. 6

New Bern (EWN)

Operations expected to resume the morning of Sept. 7

Wilmington (ILM)

Operations expected to resume the morning of Sept. 7



South Carolina

Florence (FLO)

Operations expected to resume the afternoon of Sept. 6

Charleston, (CHS)

Operations expected to resume the morning of Sept. 6

Hilton Head (HHH)

Operations expected to resume the morning of Sept. 6

Myrtle Beach (MYR)

Operations expected to resume the afternoon of Sept. 6



Virginia

Hampton/Newport News (PHF)

Operations will be suspended starting the evening of Sept. 5 and are expected to resume the morning of Sept. 7

Norfolk (ORF)

Operations will be suspended starting the evening of Sept. 5 and are expected to resume the morning of Sept. 7



Flight cancellations