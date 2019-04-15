Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trump says Boeing should fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 MAX jet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT
U.S. President Trump speaks at debut of Boeing South Carolina Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in North Charleston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Boeing Co to fix and "rebrand" its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes, as regulators worldwide continue to work with the planemaker to review its grounded best-selling aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been meeting major airlines and convened a joint review with aviation regulators from other countries, while federal prosecutors, the U.S. Department of Transportation inspector general's office and a blue-ribbon panel are reviewing the plane's certification.

In an early-morning post on Twitter, Trump, who owned the Trump Shuttle airline from 1989 to 1992 and is an aviation enthusiast, weighed in with his own advice.

"What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?" Trump tweeted.

The plane's grounding has also threatened the U.S. summer travel season, with some airlines removing the 737 from their schedules through August.

Trump issued the tweet as Boeing tries to restore trust in its fastest-selling jet, the main source of profits and cash at the Chicago-based planemaker which has won some 5,000 orders or around seven years of production for the aircraft.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has apologised on behalf of Boeing for lives lost in two recent accidents and promised that it would address the risk that flight software meant to prevent the plane stalling could be activated by wrong data.

Branding strategy 'premature'

Boeing has also held dozens of briefings and simulator sessions for airline executives and pilots and held worldwide meetings with airline branding and communications staff.

Pilots are expected to play a major role in regaining public confidence in the aircraft, but Trump's tweet marks the first time the brand underpinning Boeing profits in coming years has been thrown into question at such a high level.

Brand Finance, a UK-based consultancy that tracks the value of global brands, rejected the idea that Boeing should abandon the MAX brand but said its corporate reputation was in the firing line.

"This has without a doubt damaged Boeing's reputation and we foresee a dent to the (Boeing) brand's value at over $12 billion (£9 billion)," Chief Executive David Haigh said by email when asked about Trump's comments.

"This is a temporary blip in the long run for Boeing," he said, adding Toyota and others had recovered from similar high-profile crises without a drastic rebranding exercise.

Brand Finance had previously estimated the damage to the value of Boeing's reputation at $7.5 billion immediately after the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner, the second fatal accident involving the 737 MAX in five months.

Benjamin Hordell, founder of marketing and advertising firm DXagency, said just renaming the plane alone was not enough. Boeing should use this as an opportunity to rebrand the company by being more transparent about the steps it takes. "People will look at it and know that it's the Boeing 737 MAX under a different name," he said.

"To rebrand without making sure the product is safe, and undergoing another crash with the same airplane under a new name and image could destroy Boeing," said Paul Caiozzo, founder and Chief Creative Officer of brand design agency Interesting Development. "It is premature to begin to talk about rebranding a plane that has not yet been fixed."

Boeing has the world's most valuable aerospace brand, with the value of its overall corporate image rising 61 percent to $32 billion in 2018, according to Brand Finance.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Tim Hepher; Additional reporting by Helen Coster and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Toby Chopra and Richard Chang)

By Susan Heavey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -2.06% 33.9975 Delayed Quote.8.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.87% 376.47 Delayed Quote.17.72%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -1.43% 52.38 Delayed Quote.14.31%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC -1.38% 84.32 Delayed Quote.2.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
01:01pTrump says Boeing should fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 MAX jet
RE
12:57pTrump says Boeing should fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 MAX jet
RE
10:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : American Airlines, AB Inbev, Daimler, Netflix
04/14AMERICAN AIRLINES : extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through August 19
RE
04/14AMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX
PU
04/13FAA meets with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
04/12AMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
04/11FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
04/11BEST OF THE BEST : American Airlines Honored for Inclusion
PU
04/11JetBlue Gears up to Vie for Slots at European Airports
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 498 M
EBIT 2019 4 125 M
Net income 2019 2 615 M
Debt 2019 22 852 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 6,14
P/E ratio 2020 5,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 15 578 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 43,3 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP8.03%15 632
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.31%28 972
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD18.76%4 123
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY33.88%2 221
SPICEJET LTD20.90%878
CHORUS AVIATION INC26.95%851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About