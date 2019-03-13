Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/13 03:52:22 pm
31.745 USD   +2.67%
12:35p Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:30p Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:16p Ethiopia crash pilot had in-plane issues, victims mourned
RE
Trump says U.S. to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s and MAX 9s

03/13/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was going to order the grounding of all Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people after rising pressure from U.S. lawmakers and others to join regulators around the world.

"We are going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 MAX 8 and the 737 MAX 9 and planes associated with that line," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The Federal Aviation Administration held urgent meetings on Wednesday on the issue after Canada announced it become the last major country to ground the flight after two fatal crashes since October. The FAA notified airlines minutes before Trump made the announcement.

United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines Co all fly versions of the 737 MAX.

American, with 25 737 MAX airplanes, said it will be "working to re-book customers as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Boeing said it supports the action to temporarily ground 737 max operations after it consulted with the FAA, NTSB and its customers. Boeing shares were down 2 percent.

Trump said planes in the air could fly to their destinations. The reversal came less than a day after U.S. regulators had again insisted the plane was safe. Even Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao flew aboard a 737 MAX on Tuesday.

"The FAA is prepared to make an announcement very shortly regarding the new information and physical evidence that we've received from the site and from other locations, and through a couple of other complaints," Trump said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Nick Zieminski)

By Steve Holland and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 2.46% 31.68 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.01% 373.84 Delayed Quote.16.41%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.40% 50.3 Delayed Quote.8.43%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 1.30% 80.94 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 527 M
EBIT 2019 4 390 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 509 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 5,09
P/E ratio 2020 4,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 13 885 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,2 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-3.64%13 885
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES8.43%27 856
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD3.91%3 488
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY26.44%2 063
CHORUS AVIATION INC28.90%849
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION17.34%777
