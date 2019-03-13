Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. airlines focus on affected customers after 737 MAX jets grounded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

(Reuters) - U.S. airlines that operate the 737 MAX - Southwest Airlines Co, American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines - said their focus following the plane's grounding was on finding alternatives for affected customers as quickly as possible.

The United States on Wednesday joined other countries in grounding Boeing's 737 Max after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday that killed 157 people, the second disaster involving the plane in less than five months.

Southwest is the world's largest operator of the 737 MAX 8 with 34 jets, or about 5 percent of its total fleet. American flies 24 MAX 8s and United 14 MAX 9s, which represents three percent of the airlines' respective fleets.

The numbers add up to the second largest fleet of 737 MAX planes in the world by country after China's 97, according to data from Cirium's Fleets Analyzer as of March 11.

The airlines provided further details in statements to Reuters, below. They also asked customers to check their websites for updates.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

"While we remain confident in the MAX 8 after completing more than 88,000 flight hours accrued over 41,000 flights, we support the actions of the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and other regulatory agencies and governments across the globe that have asked for further review of the data – including information from the flight data recorder – related to the recent accident involving the MAX 8.

"Any customer booked on a canceled MAX 8 flight can rebook on alternate flights without any additional fees or fare differences within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city pairs."

AMERICAN AIRLINES

"American Airlines has 24 aircraft affected by this directive.

"We appreciate the FAA's partnership, and will continue to work closely with them, the Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as well as our aircraft and engine manufacturers. Our teams will be working to rebook customers as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

UNITED AIRLINES

"Since Sunday, we have been working diligently on contingency plans to prepare our fleet to minimize the impact to customers. Our MAX aircraft account for roughly 40 flights a day and through a combination of spare aircraft and rebooking customers, we do not anticipate a significant operational impact as a result of this order."

For cancellation data https://flightaware.com/

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 3.01% 31.85 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.42% 50.61 Delayed Quote.8.43%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 1.72% 81.22 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
06:29pU.S. joins other nations in grounding 737 MAX jets after second crash
RE
06:28pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
04:54pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA Temporarily Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
PU
04:49pU.S. expects software fix for Boeing 737 MAX planes to take months
RE
04:18pAmerican Airlines rebooking customers after U.S. grounds 737 MAX
RE
04:18pTrump says U.S. to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s and MAX 9s
RE
04:04pKayak soothes nervous Boeing flyers with airplane search filter
RE
03:24pU.S. orders grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
RE
02:45pGermany says will not analyse Ethiopian Airlines black box
RE
02:10pBLACK BOXES FROM ETHIOPIA CRASH TO B : Ethiopian Airlines spokesman
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 527 M
EBIT 2019 4 390 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 509 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 5,09
P/E ratio 2020 4,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 13 885 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,2 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-3.64%13 885
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES8.43%27 856
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD3.91%3 488
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY26.44%2 063
CHORUS AVIATION INC28.90%849
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION17.34%777
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.