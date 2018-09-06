Watch this: American Airlines turns on free live TV for domestic flights

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines has activated free live TV on its first 100 domestic aircraft, with plans to extend live TV and high-speed internet across its long-term mainline narrowbody fleet of more than 700 aircraft during 2019. American is already the only U.S. airline to offer live TV on international flights.

What you can watch

Twelve live TV channels powered by DISH on domestic flights:

Bravo

CBS

CNBC

CNN

Disney Channel

ESPN FOX

NBC

NFL Network

Telemundo

TNT

USA

All channels stream directly to customers' laptops, phones or tablets free of charge. Live TV is easy to use and available from gate to gate - customers can choose it from American's lineup of free entertainment that includes hundreds of movies and on-demand television shows.

'Our customers have told us they want a living room experience in the air - the ability to watch free entertainment, stream their favorite shows on-demand, charge their phones and stay connected from start to finish during their travels,' said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President for Marketing, Loyalty & Sales. 'Free live TV on our mainline domestic fleet is the latest step in making that a reality, and it complements the live TV we offer on all of our international widebody flights today.

'We are working quickly to update every part of our fleet to give our customers excellent entertainment and connectivity options no matter where they fly with us,' Stache said.

Where you'll find it today

Free live TV is now available on more than 100 aircraft equipped with Gogo 2Ku high-speed Wi-Fi including all 48 Airbus A320s, which are receiving in-seat power during 2019. It is also available on more than 60 A319s, which have power outlets in every row.

American's entire long-haul international fleet features the best of sports and news with five channels including CNNi, BBC and Sport24.

What's next

American will add free live TV to aircraft equipped with Viasat high-speed Wi-Fi, bringing both of these features to American's long-term mainline narrowbody fleet during 2019. American has high-speed Wi-Fi on 240 aircraft including all A321T three-class transcontinental aircraft.

American already offers customers more power outlets on mainline aircraft than any other airline, and more are on the way as American updates its mainline domestic fleet through 2021 to add power throughout the cabin. American is also adding power outlets throughout the cabin on two-class regional jets through 2020. *

