Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airlines Seek $50 Billion in Government Aid Amid Coronavirus Crisis -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

By Alison Sider in Chicago and Ted Mann in Washington

U.S. airlines are in talks with the government to obtain at least $50 billion in financial assistance -- more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks -- according to people briefed on the discussions.

The exact form and amount of aid carriers are seeking is under discussion, and could include government-backed loans, cash grants or other measures including relief from taxes and fees, according to some of the people and a proposal released by an airline trade group Monday.

Airlines have been stunned by the rapid plunge in their bookings as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world. As the worst-case scenarios they envisioned just days or weeks ago have come to pass, carriers have scrambled to make ever deeper cuts to their schedules.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Sunday night it would cut its planned flying in half in April and May and is in talks with its unions about steps that could include furloughs, pay cuts or other measures to reduce payroll expenses.

Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. have also announced severe cuts in flying, hiring freezes and voluntary unpaid leave for employees. All three carriers have disclosed that they are in talks with the government, but the amount of assistance being discussed hasn't been previously reported.

Airlines for America, the industry trade group, issued a proposal Monday for $50 billion in aid that it had circulated privately in recent days.

The trade group argued that half of the assistance should come in the form of direct grants to airlines.

The proposal also outlines a $25 billion program in which the Federal Reserve would purchase financial instruments from, or provide interest-free loans or loan guarantees to, passenger and cargo carriers.

It also includes provisions for rebates of excise taxes -- including those on tickets, cargo and fuel -- that airlines paid in the first quarter and a repeal of those taxes through at least Dec. 31 2021.

But some lobbying on behalf of the airlines believe that figure might not be enough, given the likelihood that the disruption to air travel will last for months, leaving carriers with huge debt loads and depressed cash flows.

"They might be shooting too low," one person involved in the talks said.

The Trump administration is using the post-Sept. 11 bailout passed by Congress in 2001 as a template for the talks with carriers, people involved in the discussions said.

Lawmakers in 2001 made $5 billion in direct payments to airlines after the terrorist attacks that prompted a three-day closure of North American airspace. They also earmarked up to $10 billion to support U.S. airlines through a loan program, though only $1.56 billion in guarantees were authorized, including to carriers that ended up failing.

"We don't see the airlines failing, but if they get into a cash crunch we're going to try to help them," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House on Monday. Mr. Kudlow said "lots" of airlines had reached out seeking assistance.

"We're in touch about their balance sheets and their cash flow," he said.

--Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron contributed to this article.

Write to Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com and Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.01% 14.1647 Delayed Quote.-50.10%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. -8.26% 35.255 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -15.90% 34.96 Delayed Quote.-52.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
02:41pU.S. airlines seek $50 billion government bailout after coronavirus outbreak
RE
02:33pLatin America's largest airline to cancel 90% of its international flights
RE
02:24pAirlines Seek $50 Billion in Government Aid Amid Coronavirus Crisis -- Update
DJ
01:59pBrought to the brink by coronavirus, airlines seek emergency aid
RE
01:55pBrought to the brink by coronavirus, airlines seek emergency aid
RE
10:37aAirlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France fines Apple
03/15Mnuchin says U.S. coronavirus aid bill cost should be significant, not huge
RE
03/15Airlines ask for British government help to survive crisis
RE
03/15American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 810 M
EBIT 2020 1 919 M
Net income 2020 1 998 M
Debt 2020 26 191 M
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 3,29x
P/E ratio 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 6 097 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,13  $
Last Close Price 14,31  $
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 89,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-50.10%6 097
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-23.53%21 354
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-24.80%3 165
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-34.89%1 822
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-24.97%834
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group