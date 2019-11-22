American Airlines : Advocating for adoption through her personal story

NEWS RELEASE

Advocating for adoption through her personal story

When Shelby Jenkin's was 11 years old, her mother told her she was adopted. Shelby put it in the back of her mind, not really grasping what it meant. The Miami International Airport (MIA)-based /ight attendant said she learned that when she was an infant, her biological mother left her at a caregiver's house and never returned. Today, Shelby shares her story in hopes others can see how adoption has shaped her life and led her down the path of helping others.

"My parents gave me an amazing life," Shelby said. "I grew up in Miami, and, after high school, I went to college at Kentucky State University on a legacy scholarship." While there, Shelby joined a sorority and was named Miss Kappa Kappa Psi. She was also the band fraternity queen and joined the dance team where she ourished. While competing in dance she decided to pursue pageantry. She thrived in the pageant world and loved being a part of something that gave her an opportunity to share her voice. In 2012, Shelby competed in and won Miss Black Kentucky USA. After graduating, she took a job at Baylor Hospital in Dallas and continued competing, winning another title in 2016 - Miss Texas US International.

"Part of pageantry includes having a platform," Shelby said. "When I thought about what set me apart from the other contestants, and where I could make a di erence, I remembered the conversation I had with my mother 10 years earlier. I knew my story could help the community understand that you can positively impact a child's life through adoption and show them a world outside of foster care."

Utilizing today's online DNA technology and public records, Shelby began to learn about her heritage.

She remembers the day she got the results. "As a proud African American, you could imagine my surprise when I discovered I was not African American, but Afro-Cuban," she said. But that wasn't Shelby's only surprise. "I always