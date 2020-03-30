Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants - Treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidelines on Monday to airlines and airport contractors as it prepares to quickly hand out $32 billion (25.98 billion pounds) in cash assistance.

Airlines and contractors must "must identify financial instruments" that would "provide appropriate compensation," Treasury said, adding that it could include "warrants, options, preferred stock, debt securities, notes, or other financial instruments issued by the applicant."

The department told applicants to apply by April 3 at 5 p.m. to receive funds as soon as possible. Congress approved legislation last week authorizing $25 billion for passenger airlines, $4 billion for cargo carriers and $3 billion in cash for airport contractors like caterers and airplane cleaners.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
10:30pAirlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year
RE
10:25pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants ..
RE
07:44pAMERICAN AIRLINES SEEKING UP TO $12 : memo
RE
06:44pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. FAA juggles air traffic staffing as flights plummet ami..
RE
10:41aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Government and central banks urge banks and businesses t..
06:30aEXCLUSIVE : American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
RE
03/29Major airlines urge U.S. Treasury to disburse assistance quickly
RE
03/27Treasury - U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
RE
03/27TREASURY : U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
RE
03/27AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines cheer government relief but warn it is no 'cur..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 317 M
EBIT 2020 -1 020 M
Net income 2020 -1 874 M
Debt 2020 26 892 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,88x
P/E ratio 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 5 219 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,18  $
Last Close Price 12,25  $
Spread / Highest target 349%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-51.05%5 982
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-32.60%18 819
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-33.00%2 785
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-47.76%1 461
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%548
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-55.54%490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group