American Airlines : An Update for American and LATAM Customers

Updated on Sept. 28, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. CT.

American Airlines continues to accept customers and baggage of ticketed LATAM customers who are scheduled to fly on American in accordance with our current interline and oneworld agreements. Additionally, LATAM continues to accept American Airlines customers as well. There is no change for American or LATAM customers, and American is not aware of any customers who are being denied travel.

There is currently no change to our frequent flyer agreement or reciprocal club access for eligible customers of American or LATAM. AAdvantage® members will continue to earn miles on flights marketed by LATAM.

Over the next few months, as we wind down our agreements with LATAM that are still intact today, American will work with LATAM to ensure all of our customers are taken care of. American has suspended new codeshare bookings only. American remains the largest U.S. carrier to both Latin and South America and we look forward to competing and growing in this region of the world.

Q: Is American or LATAM refusing to accept customers and baggage for either American or LATAM customers who are currently scheduled to fly?

A: American is not aware of any customers of American or LATAM who are being denied travel. We are accepting customers and baggage of ticketed LATAM customers who are scheduled to fly on American, and LATAM continues to accept our customers per our current agreements that are still intact.

Q: Is the codeshare cancelled? What does this mean for customers?

A: There is no impact to customers who are currently booked on American or LATAM. We have suspended new codeshare bookings only. If a customer needs to make changes to an existing itinerary involving an American codeshare flight operated by LATAM to a market that American serves, we will rebook the customer on an American flight.

Q: Will American rebook customers on LATAM during irregular operations?

A: Yes. In the event of irregular operations, customer service and reservation agents will use the existing process for rebooking our customers, which includes the ability to book on LATAM as a oneworld carrier.

Q: Can customers still access the lounges?

A: Yes. The oneworld lounge access policy has not changed.

Originally posted Sept. 26, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. CT

FORT WORTH, Texas - LATAM and the Cueto family have been terrific partners of American Airlines for decades. Given the recent negative ruling by the Chilean Supreme Court, which would have significantly reduced the benefits of our partnership since Chile was not approved as a part of the potential joint business arrangement, we understand LATAM's decision to partner with a U.S. carrier that isn't burdened by the ruling. Further, this change in partnership is not expected to have a significant financial impact to American, as the current relationship provided less than $20 million of incremental revenue to American, and the proposed joint business without Chile would have provided limited upside. During the transition period, American will work with LATAM to ensure a seamless experience for customers. American Airlines remains the largest U.S. carrier to both Latin and South America and we look forward to competing and growing in this region of the world.

