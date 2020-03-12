American Airlines : Announces Additional Schedule Changes in Response to Customer Demand Related to COVID-19
03/12/2020 | 10:13pm EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced additional adjustments to its schedule in response to decreased travel demand due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The company plans to:
Reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34% versus the previous selling schedule, including a 50% reduction in April trans-Atlantic capacity.
Continue to operate flights to and from Europe for up to seven days to ensure customers and employees can return home.
Reduce service to South America, including a suspension of flights to Argentina.
Suspended flights are expected to resume as early as May 7.
New schedule changes include:
Europe
Continue operating flights from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), New York City (JFK), and Miami (MIA) to Barcelona (BCN), Madrid (MAD) and Paris (CDG) for up to seven days
Suspending flights from Charlotte (CLT) and Philadelphia (PHL) to Amsterdam (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA), MAD, Munich (MUC) and Zurich (ZRH) on Friday, March 13, as CLT and PHL are not government-approved gateways
Suspending service from Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (RDU) to London (LHR)
Reducing service from JFK, DFW and Chicago (ORD) to LHR
Delaying the start of some seasonal routes to early May
South America
Suspending service from MIA, JFK, DFW, LAX to Buenos Aires (EZE) and ending service from MIA to Cordoba, Argentina (COR)
Suspending service from DFW and LAX to São Paulo (GRU)
Suspending service from DFW to Santiago (SCL)
These capacity reductions assume no slot waivers are in place. At airports where demand exceeds airfield and/or terminal capacity, access is governed by slots that grant airlines permission to take off and land at specific times. Given the decrease in demand related to COVID-19, American has requested temporary relief from this usage requirement - otherwise known as requesting a slot waiver - to better align capacity with demand without the risk of losing valuable takeoff and landing slots for the future. American will continue to review its network and make adjustments as needed if waivers are granted.
Taking care of customers
American will continue to take care of customers as this situation develops. The airline announced today that it has offered to waive change fees for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 11 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom, through May 31. Additionally, American's Reservations team will contact customers whose flights have been canceled directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses not to be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.
Updated Europe schedules:
Origin
Destination
Schedule change
Expected resumption of service
CLT
Frankfurt (FRA)
Suspended March 13 through May 6
May 7
CLT
Munich (MUC)
Suspended March 13 through May 6
May 7
DFW
Rome (FCO)
Seasonal start delayed
May 7
DFW
FRA
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
DFW
London (LHR)
Reduced from four daily flights to three
May 7
DFW
Madrid (MAD)
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
DFW
Paris (CDG)
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
JFK
Barcelona (BCN)
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
JFK
FCO
Seasonal start delayed
May 7
JFK
London (LHR)
Reduced from four daily flights to three
May 7
JFK
MAD
Suspended March 19 through June 3
June 4
JFK
Milan (MXP)
Suspended through May 6
May 7
JFK
CDG
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
MIA
BCN
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
MIA
CDG
Suspended March 19 through June 3
June 4
MIA
MAD
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
MIA
MXP
Suspended through May 6
May 7
ORD
FCO
Seasonal start delayed
June 4
ORD
LHR
Reduced from four daily flights to three
May 7
PHL
Amsterdam (AMS)
Suspended March 13 through May 6
May 7
PHL
CDG
Suspended March 13 through May 6
May 7
PHL
FCO
Suspended through May 6
May 7
PHL
MAD
Suspended March 13 through May 6
May 7
PHL
Zurich (ZRH)
Suspended March 13 through May 6
May 7
RDU
LHR
Suspended March 19 through May 6
May 7
Updated South America schedules:
Origin
Destination
Schedule change
Expected resumption of service
DFW
Buenos Aires (EZE)
Suspended through June 3
June 4
DFW
São Paulo (GRU)
Suspended March 19 through June 3
June 4
DFW
Santiago (SCL)
Suspended March 19 through June 3
June 4
LAX
EZE
Suspended through October 24
October 25
LAX
GRU
Suspended March 19 through October 24
October 25
JFK
EZE
Suspended through June 3
June 4
MIA
EZE
Suspended through May 6
May 7
MIA
Cordoba, Argentina (COR)
Service discontinued
