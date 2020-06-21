Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes and New Term Loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) (the “Company”) today announced a proposed private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of secured senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by American Airlines Group Inc. (the “Guarantor”). The Company also announced it intends to enter into a new $500 million Term Loan B Facility due 2024 (the “Term Loan”) concurrently with the closing of the offering of the Notes.

The Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes and borrowings under the Term Loan to refinance its delayed draw term loan facility which the Company and the Guarantor entered into on March 18, 2020 and is scheduled to mature on March 17, 2021, with the remainder for general corporate purposes and to enhance the Company’s liquidity position. The final terms and amounts of the Notes and the Term Loan are subject to market and other conditions, and may be materially different than expectations. Neither the closing of the Notes offering nor the Term Loan is conditioned upon the closing of the other financing.

The Notes and the Term Loan will be pari passu obligations secured (i) on a first lien basis by a diverse pool of certain slots, gates and routes collateral that the Company uses to provide non-stop scheduled air carrier services between certain airports in the United States and certain airports in Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and Switzerland, and (ii) on a second lien basis by a pool of certain slots, gates and routes collateral the Company uses to provide non-stop scheduled air carrier services between certain airports in the United States and certain airports in the European Union and United Kingdom.

The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers, as defined in, and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws of any jurisdiction and will not have the benefit of any exchange offer or other registration rights. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This news release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained or referred to herein, including those regarding the proposed offering and Term Loan, should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in American Airlines Group Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the travel industry in general and the financial position and operating results of the Company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
04:36pAmerican Airlines Group Announces Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and Conv..
GL
04:36pAmerican Airlines Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes and New..
GL
02:22pAmerican Airlines seeks to raise $1.5 billion in stock, convertible notes sal..
RE
06/18The New Rules of Air Travel, From Masks to Temperature Checks
DJ
06/17Southwest has enough cash for two years
RE
06/17Southwest Airlines says has enough cash for two years as demand improves
RE
06/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Fears of Fresh Virus Outbreaks
DJ
06/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Fears of Fresh Virus Outbreaks
DJ
06/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Fears of Fresh Virus Outbreaks
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 664 M - -
Net income 2020 -8 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 6 766 M 6 766 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 131 500
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,22 $
Last Close Price 16,00 $
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target -17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-44.21%6 766
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-35.99%20 363
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-38.07%2 583
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-37.18%1 744
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD24.79%1 291
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group