American Airlines : Executives Alison Taylor and Elise Eberwein Recognized for Outstanding Leadership and Industry Contributions

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two American Airlines executives were recently recognized for their significant contributions to the travel industry. Alison Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution at American, was named Outstanding Woman of the Year at last night's inaugural WINiT Awards gala in New York City. Last month, Elise Eberwein, Executive Vice President of People and Global Engagement at American, and Taylor were named two of the Top 40 Women in Travel by the organization.

The WINiT Awards recognize the women, men and companies who work to drive positive change for the career mobility of women in the travel-related industries. WINiT is managed by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), a leading source of business travel knowledge worldwide, and is a career-development network for members of the meetings and travel industries. WINiT and GBTA members vote to decide the winners.

'The Global Sales team is remarkably proud to have Alison Taylor at the helm of our success,' said Don Casey, Senior Vice President of Revenue. 'Since joining the company only a few years ago, Alison has transformed the way we serve our customers with the goal of making American the easiest to do business with in the travel industry. Her leadership and influence is seen and felt throughout the company and world, and being named Outstanding Woman of the Year is fitting applause for her success.'

Taylor, who received the inaugural Outstanding Woman of the Year award and Top 40 distinction, has served in leadership roles in two of the world's top travel organizations for more than 30 years. She joined American in 2016 and leads more than 1,100 team members to sell the American Airlines product and experience, and is the only female executive overseeing an airline's distribution strategy.

'Elise and Alison are incredibly deserving of the recognition of our industry peers,' said American Airlines President Robert Isom. 'They contribute to American in so many was to make us better, both from a business and culture perspective. We couldn't agree more that they are the best in the business, and we are thrilled to celebrate their notable achievements.'

Eberwein began her aviation career 32 years ago as a flight attendant for TWA. Today, she is one of the most senior female leaders in the aviation industry, leading human resources, media relations, team member communications and engagement, community relations, leadership development and social media. Under her stewardship, American has set out to make culture a competitive advantage with an emphasis on creating an environment that cares for frontline team members who directly serve the airline's customers. Her role also includes leading the People team in revamping American's maternity and adoption assistance programs, implementing systemwide implicit bias training and building a multiyear leadership development program that reinforces the airline's leadership attributes.

For more information on the WINit by GBTA, the WINiT Awards and highlights from this year's gala, visit winitforwomen.org.

About American Airlines Group

