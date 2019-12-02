Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : FAA chief to testify at Dec. 11 U.S. House hearing on grounded Boeing 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will testify on Dec. 11 before a U.S. House panel on the agency's review of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX, which was involved in two fatal crashes in five months.

Administrator Steve Dickson will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the committee and the FAA confirmed on Monday.

Boeing has struggled to complete requirements necessary before it can win approval from the agency to resume flights, and U.S. officials told Reuters last week it is extremely unlikely, if not impossible, that the FAA will unground the plane before the end of December.

U.S. lawmakers have been critical of the FAA's prior decisions to delegate a significant amount of plane certification tasks to Boeing.

The FAA said last week it is not delegating any of the ongoing review of the plane to Boeing, and will be the only issuer of airworthiness certificates for all new 737 MAX planes.

The FAA told Boeing it "determined that the public interest and safety in air commerce require that the FAA retain authority to issue airworthiness certificates and export certificates of airworthiness for all 737 MAX airplanes."

Boeing still must complete a software audit and schedule a key certification test flight before the plane can be ungrounded. Dickson, a veteran airline pilot, also has said he will personally fly the plane before he allows it to return to service.

The three U.S. airlines that operate the 737 MAX - Southwest Airlines Co, American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc - are scheduling flights without use of the aircraft until early March 2020, nearly a year since the grounding after crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

On Nov. 14, Dickson told his team to "take whatever time is needed" in their review of the 737 MAX. The comments came days after Boeing said it expected the FAA to certify the 737 MAX, issue an airworthiness directive and unground the plane in mid-December, even as it acknowledged it would not win approval for changes to pilot training until January.

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.62% 28.28 Delayed Quote.-10.50%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.68% 92.17 Delayed Quote.10.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
01:27pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA chief to testify at Dec. 11 U.S. House hearing on ground..
RE
11/29AMERICAN AIRLINES - THANKSGIVING 201 : Travel by the Numbers
AQ
11/26Boeing Faces New Obstacle in Returning 737 MAX Jets to Service
DJ
11/22AMERICAN AIRLINES : In spirit of Thanksgiving, American Airlines and DHL partner..
PU
11/22AMERICAN AIRLINES : Advocating for adoption through her personal story
PU
11/22Aerospace suppliers prepare for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX
RE
11/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : announces new partnership, invests $125,000 to break the cyc..
PU
11/2120 New Routes for Summer 2020
GL
11/19AMERICAN AIRLINES : and the James Beard Foundation Partner to Bring Elevated Cul..
PU
11/15U.S. FAA regulator head tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 845 M
EBIT 2019 3 716 M
Net income 2019 1 924 M
Debt 2019 25 201 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 6,80x
P/E ratio 2020 5,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 12 590 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 36,68  $
Last Close Price 28,74  $
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-10.50%12 590
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES24.01%30 335
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD11.57%3 909
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY69.36%2 731
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 291
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION56.86%1 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group