American Airlines : In spirit of Thanksgiving, American Airlines and DHL partner to support Phoenix area foster children

In spirit of Thanksgiving, American Airlines and DHL partner to support Phoenix area foster children

11/22/2019

With the holiday season approaching, American Airlines and corporate partners DHL team up to bring joy to 100 Phoenix-area foster children. Kem Browning, Daniel "Lee" Kuhn and Elizabeth Pond from the American Airlines Western Division Sales Team helped lead the eort to give back to their local Phoenix community.

In collaboration with DHL, the team landed on the idea to donate 100 new rolling duFe bags to Child Crisis Arizona, an organization that provides emergency shelter, foster care, adoption, counseling, early education and more to Arizona's most vulnerable children and families.

"After talking with our partners at DHL, we felt that we could really make a dierence in the lives of foster children in our community this holiday season," Elizabeth said

The bags will be distributed to children currently in Child Crisis Arizona's emergency shelter, as well as those currently in foster homes. Last year, the organization provided 78,116 safe nights of sleep to 656 children.

The bags included American luggage tags and amenity kits, along with handwritten notes from the DHL team members.

"With American's mission to care for people on life's journey, I couldn't think of a better way to demonstrate that by caring for those in our own community," Kem said.

According to the Arizona Department of Child Safety, there are more than 13,000 children in foster care in Arizona today. While in foster care, children are moved an average of three times.