American Airlines : Introduces New Technology to Enhance the Customer Experience

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is taking more action in advancing its technology capabilities to ease the customer experience and focus on the well-being and safety of customers and team members.

Touchless check-in experience and simplified Wi-Fi connectivity now available

New touchless check-in experience

Starting July 17, American has created a new touchless check-in experience for customers, allowing them to proceed to the gate without touching the kiosk screen, even if they are checking a bag.

Customers who would like to check baggage and are traveling domestically on a single itinerary can indicate how many bags they plan to check on the American Airlines app or at aa.com.

When the customer arrives at the check-in kiosk, they can scan the boarding pass on their personal mobile device or one they printed out at home. After the boarding pass is scanned, the kiosk automatically prints the bag tags, all without the customer having to touch the kiosk. This new technology will be in place at more than 230 airports.

American's Clean Commitment to customers

American continues to build on its commitment to the safety and well-being of its customers and team members. The airline has implemented multiple layers of protection for customers that include clean airports and airplanes, looking out for the health of team members, and requirements for customers to wear face coverings.

Every aircraft is disinfected, including hand-cleaning seat buckles, seats, tray table and other surfaces. American also applies an electrostatic spray inside the aircraft every seven days which kills 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria within 10 minutes.

The airline continues to work with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council for GBAC STAR accreditation for its fleet of aircraft and customer lounges. American is the first airline to seek GBAC STAR accreditation and expects to receive the designation by the end of 2020.

American has also expanded the frequency of cleaning in airport areas under its control, including gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms. Customers on many flights receive sanitizing wipes or gel, and American has limited food and beverage delivery to reduce interactions between flight attendants and customers.

New inflight Wi-Fi portal, aainflight.com

American recently began the rollout of aainflight.com, a new inflight Wi-Fi portal that provides a unified entertainment and connectivity experience. The portal makes the sign-on process smoother for customers when using Wi-Fi on board across the airline's domestic network.

The new portal enables customers to use their AAdvantage credentials and stored credit card information to purchase flight passes for internet access on aircraft equipped with Gogo and Viasat internet services. At this time, customers can continue using their Gogo Wi-Fi subscription on Gogo and Viasat flights. If customers don't have an AAdvantage account and prefer not to sign up for one, they can continue to purchase individual flight passes as a guest.

This phased launch is part of a larger strategy to make the connection to high-speed Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment easier. American also plans to introduce the American Airlines Wi-Fi Subscription Plan. More details on this transition will be shared in the future.

