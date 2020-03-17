American Airlines : Makes Changes to Admirals Club Lounges and Flagship Lounges in Response to COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas - Effective today, American Airlines is making operational changes to Admirals Club lounges and Flagship Lounges. These changes are in response to significant decrease in demand and changes from government mandates in response to coronavirus (COVID-19). American is closely monitoring government policy changes, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and demand and will continue to make changes as necessary.

Food and beverage procedures have been changed in response to state and city mandates in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Orlando, Pennsylvania and San Francisco.

American has temporarily closed some U.S. Admirals Club locations in airports with multiple lounges in response to decreased demand.

Admirals Club lounges in Paris (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), São Paulo (GRU) and Buenos Aires (EZE) and the Flagship Lounge in London (LHR) have been temporarily closed. The LHR Admirals Club will remain open with reduced hours.

Changes by location include:

Domestic Admirals Club lounges and Flagship Lounges

Boston (BOS)

Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served as to-go items and must be consumed on the premises. Avocado toast and guacamole action stations have been temporarily suspended as a result of government mandates.

Chicago (ORD)

Admirals Clubs located in G and L will be temporarily closed. Admirals Clubs in H and K will remain open.

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Admirals Club lounge in Terminals E will temporarily close. Admirals Club lounges in terminals A, B, C and D and the Flagship Lounge will remain open.

Los Angeles (LAX)

The Admirals Club in Terminal 5 will be temporarily closed. Guests can continue to utilize the Admirals Club lounges at Terminal 4 and the Eagle Regional Terminal.

New York (JFK)

Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served as to-go items and must be consumed on the premises. Avocado toast and guacamole stations have been temporarily suspended as a result of government mandates.

The Admirals Club in Concourse C will be temporarily closed. The Concourse B Flagship Lounge will remain open, and Admirals Club guests will be able to access the Flagship Lounge. To follow government mandates closing all restaurants, Flagship First Dining will be closed.

New York (LGA)

go and cannot be consumed on the premises. Avocado toast and guacamole action stations have been temporarily suspended as a result of government mandates.

The Service Center will be temporarily closed. Guests can continue to utilize the Admirals Club in Concourse B.

Miami (MIA)

The Admirals Club located at D15 will be temporarily closed, and guests will be welcomed at the D30 Club.

Orlando, Florida (MCO)

Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time.

Philadelphia (PHL)

Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time.

Phoenix (PHX)

The Admirals Club located in N1 will be temporarily closed, and guests will be welcomed to Admirals Club lounges located at N2 and N3.

San Francisco (SFO)

Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

International temporary changes

Admirals Club lounges in Paris (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Buenos Aires (EZE) and São Paulo (GRU) are temporarily closed and will reopen when flying resumes to these destinations.

In London (LHR), Arrivals lounge hours have been temporarily reduced. The Flagship Lounge will be closed temporarily. Flagship guests will be welcomed into the Admirals Club and will be offered a complimentary menu.

Changes to food and beverage

American recently changed food and beverage procedures to provide even more peace of mind for customers. In addition to implementing state-mandated changes at BOS, EWR, JFK, LGA MCO, SFO and PHL, the airline made the following changes:

In Admirals Club lounges, breakfast and all-day options will be displayed on trays. Items will be either prepackaged or individually wrapped.

This includes both hot and cold breakfast as well as all-day options. Prepackaged oatmeal with hot water will be available. Soup will no longer be served. Milk carafes will be replaced with chilled individual cartons. Other beverage dispensers (water, tea, juice, etc.) will move behind the bar.

Additional changes:

Bulk condiments will be replaced with portion-controlled packets. Snack dispensers will be replaced with individually wrapped or prepackaged snacks. Cutlery and napkins will be prepackaged. Apples will be wrapped. Desserts will remain in the same display but individually wrapped. More frequent cleaning of touchscreens will be performed on beverage machines.

Other important information:

Food for purchase will still be available. Avocado toast and guacamole action stations will still be offered, as the portions are individually made by servers using gloves. These stations will be temporarily suspended at BOS, LGA and JFK as a result of government mandates.



