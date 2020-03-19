American Airlines : Makes Changes to Admirals Club Lounges and Flagship Lounges in Response to COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas - As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact every corner of our world, American Airlines is temporarily closing and consolidating its premium clubs and lounges in direct response to changes in demand and government mandate.

American is consolidating Admirals Club lounges in airport locations where multiple clubs exist. Changes made to alcohol service and food being consumed outside of the lounges have been made to meet government mandate.

Beginning Friday, March 20, Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounges will temporarily close, as American has reduced international travel by more than 75% in response to demand.

Flagship Lounges

Flagship Lounges in Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA) will be closed in response to significantly reduced international demand and reduced international flying. The Flagship Lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will temporarily covert to Admirals Club service. Admirals Club guests will be able to access the lounge for Admirals Club grab-and-go service.

Flagship First Dining at DFW, LAX, MIA and JFK will also close. Those guests will be welcomed into Admirals Club lounges.

Domestic changes, as of 8:30 p.m. Central include:

*Note all times are local

Atlanta (ATL)

Hours have been reduced in response to demand. Operating hours are now 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Austin, Texas (AUS)

Hours have been reduced in response to demand. Operating hours are now 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be served to-go and may be consumed on the premises.

Boston (BOS)

Hours have been reduced in response to demand. Operating hours are now 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served to-go and may be consumed on the premises.

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

The Admirals Club at Concourse B will temporarily close. The Admirals Club at Concourse C will operate under the reduced hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Chicago (ORD)

The Flagship Lounge will close temporarily. Admirals Club lounges located in Concourse G and Concourse L are temporarily closed. The Admirals Club in Concourse H/K will remain open, but with the reduced hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge in Terminal D and the Admirals Club in Terminal B will temporarily close. The Admirals Club lounge in Terminal E is temporarily closed. Admirals Club lounges in terminals A, C and D will remain open.

Terminal A: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

Terminal C: 4 a.m.-9 p.m.

Terminal D: 5 a.m.-10:15 p.m. (no change)

Denver (DEN)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Houston (IAH)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Los Angeles (LAX)

Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge will be temporarily closed. The Admirals Club in Terminal 5 and the Eagle Regional Terminal are temporarily closed. Guests can continue to use the Admirals Club lounge at Terminal 4 from 4 a.m. to midnight.

Miami (MIA)

Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge will be temporarily closed. The Admirals Club located at Gate D15 is temporarily closed. Guests will be welcomed at the Gate D30 Admirals Club from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time.

Nashville (BNA)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Newark, New Jersey (EWR)

The Admirals Club will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

New York (JFK)

The Admirals Club located near Gate 42 is temporarily closed. The Flagship Lounge near Gate 12 will temporarily be converted to Admirals Club service and operate from 4 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

To follow government mandate closing all restaurants, Flagship First Dining will be closed.

New York (LGA)

Operating hours will be 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

The Service Center is temporarily closed. Guests can continue to utilize the Admirals Club in Concourse D.

Orange County, California (SNA)

The Admirals Club will operate from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be served as to-go items and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Orlando, Florida (MCO)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time.

Philadelphia (PHL)

The Admirals Club at Terminal A and Terminal F will be temporarily closed. The Terminal B/C Admirals Club will remain open with reduced operating hours, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served as to-go items and may be consumed on the premises.

Phoenix (PHX)

The Admirals Club located near Gate B5 will be temporarily closed, and guests will be welcomed to Admirals Club lounges located near Gate A7 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Gate A19 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be served to-go and may be consumed on the premises.

Pittsburgh (PIT)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served as to-go items and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

St. Louis (STL)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

San Diego (SAN)

The Airspace Lounge will temporarily close beginning Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m.

San Francisco (SFO)

The Admirals Club will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight. Per government mandate, all food will be prepackaged and may be consumed on the premises.

Tampa, Florida (TPA)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Washington (DCA)

The Admirals Club at Terminal B will temporarily close. The Admirals Club at Terminal C will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

International temporary changes

Admirals Club lounges in Paris (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Buenos Aires (EZE) and São Paulo (GRU) are closed. The Tokyo Narita Japan (NRT) Admirals Club was previously scheduled to permanently close at the end of March.

Mexico City (MEX)

The Admirals Club will operate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Toronto (YYZ)

The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 5:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

London (LHR)

The Arrivals lounge hours have been temporarily reduced. The International First Class Lounge will be closed temporarily. Flagship guests will be welcomed into the Admirals Club and will be offered a complimentary menu.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.