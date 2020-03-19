Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : Makes Changes to Admirals Club Lounges and Flagship Lounges in Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:53pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact every corner of our world, American Airlines is temporarily closing and consolidating its premium clubs and lounges in direct response to changes in demand and government mandate.

  • American is consolidating Admirals Club lounges in airport locations where multiple clubs exist. Changes made to alcohol service and food being consumed outside of the lounges have been made to meet government mandate.
  • Beginning Friday, March 20, Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounges will temporarily close, as American has reduced international travel by more than 75% in response to demand.

Flagship Lounges

Flagship Lounges in Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA) will be closed in response to significantly reduced international demand and reduced international flying. The Flagship Lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will temporarily covert to Admirals Club service. Admirals Club guests will be able to access the lounge for Admirals Club grab-and-go service.

Flagship First Dining at DFW, LAX, MIA and JFK will also close. Those guests will be welcomed into Admirals Club lounges.

Domestic changes, as of 8:30 p.m. Central include:

*Note all times are local

Atlanta (ATL)
Hours have been reduced in response to demand. Operating hours are now 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Austin, Texas (AUS)
Hours have been reduced in response to demand. Operating hours are now 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be served to-go and may be consumed on the premises.

Boston (BOS)
Hours have been reduced in response to demand. Operating hours are now 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served to-go and may be consumed on the premises.

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)
The Admirals Club at Concourse B will temporarily close. The Admirals Club at Concourse C will operate under the reduced hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Chicago (ORD)
The Flagship Lounge will close temporarily. Admirals Club lounges located in Concourse G and Concourse L are temporarily closed. The Admirals Club in Concourse H/K will remain open, but with the reduced hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge in Terminal D and the Admirals Club in Terminal B will temporarily close. The Admirals Club lounge in Terminal E is temporarily closed. Admirals Club lounges in terminals A, C and D will remain open.

  • Terminal A: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Terminal C: 4 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Terminal D: 5 a.m.-10:15 p.m. (no change)

Denver (DEN)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Houston (IAH)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Los Angeles (LAX)
Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge will be temporarily closed. The Admirals Club in Terminal 5 and the Eagle Regional Terminal are temporarily closed. Guests can continue to use the Admirals Club lounge at Terminal 4 from 4 a.m. to midnight.

Miami (MIA)
Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge will be temporarily closed. The Admirals Club located at Gate D15 is temporarily closed. Guests will be welcomed at the Gate D30 Admirals Club from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time.

Nashville (BNA)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Newark, New Jersey (EWR)
The Admirals Club will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

New York (JFK)
The Admirals Club located near Gate 42 is temporarily closed. The Flagship Lounge near Gate 12 will temporarily be converted to Admirals Club service and operate from 4 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

To follow government mandate closing all restaurants, Flagship First Dining will be closed.

New York (LGA)
Operating hours will be 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

The Service Center is temporarily closed. Guests can continue to utilize the Admirals Club in Concourse D.

Orange County, California (SNA)
The Admirals Club will operate from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be served as to-go items and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Orlando, Florida (MCO)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time.

Philadelphia (PHL)
The Admirals Club at Terminal A and Terminal F will be temporarily closed. The Terminal B/C Admirals Club will remain open with reduced operating hours, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served as to-go items and may be consumed on the premises.

Phoenix (PHX)
The Admirals Club located near Gate B5 will be temporarily closed, and guests will be welcomed to Admirals Club lounges located near Gate A7 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Gate A19 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Per government mandate, all food will be served to-go and may be consumed on the premises.

Pittsburgh (PIT)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be served as to-go items and cannot be consumed on the premises.

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Per government mandate, alcohol will not be served to guests during this time. All food will be grab-and-go and cannot be consumed on the premises.

St. Louis (STL)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

San Diego (SAN)
The Airspace Lounge will temporarily close beginning Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m.

San Francisco (SFO)
The Admirals Club will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight. Per government mandate, all food will be prepackaged and may be consumed on the premises.

Tampa, Florida (TPA)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Washington (DCA)
The Admirals Club at Terminal B will temporarily close. The Admirals Club at Terminal C will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

International temporary changes

Admirals Club lounges in Paris (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Buenos Aires (EZE) and São Paulo (GRU) are closed. The Tokyo Narita Japan (NRT) Admirals Club was previously scheduled to permanently close at the end of March.

Mexico City (MEX)
The Admirals Club will operate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Toronto (YYZ)
The Admirals Club will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 5:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

London (LHR)
The Arrivals lounge hours have been temporarily reduced. The International First Class Lounge will be closed temporarily. Flagship guests will be welcomed into the Admirals Club and will be offered a complimentary menu.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
09:53pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Makes Changes to Admirals Club Lounges and Flagship Lounges ..
PU
09:32pGovernments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
09:17pGovernments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
07:21pU.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
RE
06:52pSenate Republican proposal rejects grants for U.S. airlines, could get equity
RE
06:11pFrom Boeing to Tennessee whiskey, coronavirus U.S. bailout requests top $2 tr..
RE
05:23pFrom Boeing to Tennessee whiskey, coronavirus U.S. bailout requests top $2 tr..
RE
05:08pAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04:30pAirline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
04:24pAirline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 128 M
EBIT 2020 1 698 M
Net income 2020 1 511 M
Debt 2020 26 191 M
Yield 2020 4,16%
P/E ratio 2020 3,04x
P/E ratio 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 4 384 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 25,41  $
Last Close Price 10,29  $
Spread / Highest target 434%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-59.38%4 964
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-34.88%18 183
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-32.73%2 815
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-57.37%1 193
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%458
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-49.18%431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group