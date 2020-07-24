Log in
American Airlines Group Inc.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

American Airlines : Names Stacy Morrissey as Vice President of Engineering and Quality

07/24/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Morrissey promoted to vice president within American's Technical Operations organization

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines today announced Stacy Morrissey as the vice president of Engineering and Quality.

With extensive technical knowledge and leadership experience in various engineering, safety and quality assurance roles, Morrissey's skills will be integral in the continued growth of American's world-class Technical Operations team. She will report to Kevin Brickner, American's senior vice president of Technical Operations.

'With a two-decade-long track record of producing exceptional results within the Tech Ops organization, I have deep confidence in Stacy's ability to take on this expanded role,' Brickner said. 'Her commitment to quality, safety and continuous improvement makes her an invaluable asset to both this team and our company, especially during such unprecedented times. I'm excited for this next chapter with Stacy at the helm of our Engineering and Quality team.'

In this role, Morrissey will oversee engineering, quality control, quality assurance, reliability, aircraft configuration management, maintenance programs and technical publications.

Morrissey joined American 22 years ago as a fleet operations engineer, where she was responsible for engineering support of the Boeing 757, 767 and 777 fleets. She later took on responsibilities across various quality and safety functions, which led to her promotion as director of Quality Assurance, Continuing Analysis and Surveillance System (CASS) and Operational Excellence in 2014. Morrissey was promoted to managing director of Base and Strategic Planning just two years later, taking on responsibility for long-range heavy maintenance planning and strategic project management. She then returned to Engineering in 2017 as managing director of Fleet Engineering to lead all fleet engineering teams, aircraft reliability and performance analysis, maintenance programs and technical publications.

Morrissey takes on her new role following the retirement of John Beavers, who left American after nearly 45 years of outstanding leadership and contributions within the company.

Morrissey graduated cum laude from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. She is currently pursuing her MBA at the University of North Texas.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 15:05:05 UTC
