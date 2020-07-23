Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines, Southwest Swing to Loss Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:19am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

American Airlines Group Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. posted losses for the second quarter after improvements in passenger traffic stalled in July as some states in the U.S. saw a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

"We expect air travel demand to remain depressed until a vaccine or therapeutics are available to combat the infection and spread of Covid-19," Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Kelly said Thursday.

The companies pointed to a rise in demand in May and June from the troughs of March and April. Southwest said bookings softened and trip cancellations increased in July.

American said it expects third-quarter system capacity to fall about 60% from the year-ago period, and Southwest said it is re-evaluating its August and September capacity plans.

American posted a net loss of $2.07 billion, compared with a profit of $662 million in the comparable quarter last year. Southwest, the largest U.S. domestic carrier, recorded net loss of $915 million, compared with a profit of $741 million a year earlier.

American's revenue plunged 86.4% to $1.62 billion, while Southwest's revenue fell 82.9% to $1 billion for the quarter ended June 30.

American said it burned about $55 million a day for the second quarter, down from nearly $100 million in April.

Southwest has burned about $18 million a day on average in July, according to its estimates. It has trimmed its average core cash burn to $23 million a day for the second quarter from about $30 million a day in April, primarily due to improving revenue.

Airlines are trying to stockpile cash to weather a crisis that they have said will likely last years. The $25 billion allocated to U.S. airlines under the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed in March is set to expire at the end of September.

With the aid, carriers have agreed not to lay off or furlough workers until Oct. 1. But some, including American and United Airlines Holdings Inc., have already outlined plans that could result in thousands of workers being furloughed.

American said more than 41,000 employees have opted for an early retirement, a reduced work schedule or a partially paid leave, while more than a quarter of Southwest's workforce have volunteered for extended time off and separation programs.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.96% 11.36 Delayed Quote.-60.39%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.95% 33.3 Delayed Quote.-38.31%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -4.23% 31.67 Delayed Quote.-64.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
08:19aAmerican Airlines, Southwest Swing to Loss Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases -- 2nd..
DJ
07:47aSouthwest Swings to Loss as Rise in Covid-19 Cases Stalls Improvements -- Upd..
DJ
07:12aAMERICAN AIRLINES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aAMERICAN AIRLINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
07:07aAMERICAN AIRLINES : posts second quarterly loss as COVID-19 hammers demand
RE
07:06aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Takes Strategic Action in Second Quarter to Prioritize Safet..
PU
07:04aAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:02aAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
07:01aAmerican Airlines Takes Strategic Action in Second Quarter to Prioritize Safe..
GL
06:30aSouthwest and American slow quarterly cash burn but warn demand has stalled
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 131 M - -
Net income 2020 -8 801 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 5 772 M 5 772 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 131 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,35 $
Last Close Price 11,36 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-60.39%5 772
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-38.31%19 627
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-33.13%2 817
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-34.97%1 805
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD51.85%1 773
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group