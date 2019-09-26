American Airlines : Success is the only option

Premium Customer Service Coordinator Barry Horton has built a career on providing superior customer service. Not only does he take pride in his job, but he values the relationships it allows him to establish with American Airline customers. Barry takes great pride in the customers he helps and continually makes the seemingly impossible possible.

'I love people,' Barry said. 'I'm lucky enough to interact with our customers on a regular basis. I remember them by name. I have meaningful conversations with them, and we truly share our lives. I remember when one of our customers was expecting their first child. Today, his son is eight. After all these years, we're family.'

Since 2008, Barry has personally cared for thousands of customers at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. You'll find him in the Admiral's Club or working with our Blade helicopter and Cadillac ramp transfer services.

'When Barry is there, you know it's going to be a good operation. He has a calmness about him and a way of smoothing over even the most challenging interactions,' said Eileen Miller, Manager of Premium Guest Services Operations at JFK.

Barry sees every customer he interacts with as family. He's available to help customers at a moment's notice, whether it be finding a lost item or getting them from the curb to the aircraft in record-setting time.

'We're family,' he said. 'Families laugh together, cry together and step up to support each other through life's journey.'

Barry recalls one instance where he was called to duty to help one of his regulars. The customer had been in an accident in Los Angeles and needed to get back to New York. Barry was in Rio de Janeiro on vacation at the time, but he didn't let that stop him from helping a friend.

'Booking flights while in South America isn't exactly in my wheelhouse, but that didn't matter to me,' Barry said. 'I knew my colleagues and I could take care of him. I sprang into action, made a few phone calls and in a matter of minutes our team was able to take care of all the details. As I always say, 'Success is the only option.''

Barry is quick to deflect credit. Instead, he praises the efforts of his colleagues, noting that we all play an important role in caring for our customers.

Barry recently received the individualized care he's known for giving. After his mother was hospitalized, his colleagues were quick to send cards, flowers and take time to visit with her both in the hospital and via FaceTime.

'I work in a great environment and for a great company. American has allowed me to meet some of the greatest people and live out my childhood dream to travel the world,' Barry said. 'One of the best things I've been able to do is take my mother to Paris. It was a dream come true. With a job like mine, I never plan to retire.'