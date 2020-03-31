Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : U.S. proposes minimum air service rules for airlines receiving assistance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines planes and a British Airways plane are pictured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday proposed minimum flight requirements for passenger airlines receiving aid from the government's $50 billion grant and loan fund.

The department said air carriers that fly between cities five days a week or more would need to provide at least one flight per day five times a week between the points.

For those with fewer than one a day five times a week, they would only need to fly once per week. For cities where there are multiple airports, carriers could consolidate operations at a single airport.

The department said airlines could seek waivers for specific flights saying that "even with these reduced service levels, it may not be practicable for covered carriers to serve all points previously served."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -12.75% 12.25 Delayed Quote.-57.29%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -8.16% 30.16 Delayed Quote.-65.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
09:17aAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. proposes minimum air service rules for airlines receivi..
RE
07:25aAirlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
12:24aU.S. airlines must suggest possible compensation for cash grants - Treasury
RE
12:24aU.S. AIRLINES MUST SUGGEST POSSIBLE : Treasury
RE
03/30Airlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year
RE
03/30AMERICAN AIRLINES SEEKING UP TO $12 : memo
RE
03/30AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. FAA juggles air traffic staffing as flights plummet ami..
RE
03/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Government and central banks urge banks and businesses t..
03/30EXCLUSIVE : American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
RE
03/29Major airlines urge U.S. Treasury to disburse assistance quickly
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 317 M
EBIT 2020 -1 020 M
Net income 2020 -1 874 M
Debt 2020 26 892 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,88x
P/E ratio 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 5 219 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,18  $
Last Close Price 12,25  $
Spread / Highest target 349%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-57.29%5 219
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-34.98%18 157
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-33.73%2 753
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-51.17%1 366
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%483
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-59.32%447
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group