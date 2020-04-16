Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additional flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:00pm EDT
A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it had rejected most requests by JetBlue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines to halt additional flights in the wake of the pandemic that has sent passenger traffic down by 95%.

The department last week issued final rules setting minimum flights requirements for airlines receiving government assistance allowing airlines to dramatically cut and consolidate but not eliminate service.

Spirit must resume flights to the New York City area and outstate New York airports after it suspended service to all New York, New Jersey and Connecticut airports it serves in early April, including New York LaGuardia, Newark, New Jersey; Hartford, Connecticut; Niagara Falls, New York, and Plattsburgh, New York.

Airlines can petition to temporarily eliminate service to airports. The department is reviewing requests from another eight airlines.

The department said it would allow the airlines to stop flying to Puerto Rico, but would require JetBlue to keep flying to nine destinations, including Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Bozeman, Montana; Reno-Tahoe, Nevada; Dallas/Fort Worth; Sacramento, California; Houston; and Minneapolis.

Spirit must resume flights to a total of about two dozen locations, including Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Indianapolis; and the San Francisco area within a week of getting government assistance.

Spirit said it would "fully comply with the U.S. Department of Transportation requirements and will continue to take care of our Guests during this unprecedented time."

JetBlue did not immediately comment.

This week the U.S. Treasury had reached agreements in principle with 10 major airlines as it moves to award $25 billion in cash grants to help carriers with payroll costs. The carriers could get the funds as early as this week and will need to repay 30% in a low-interest loan over 10 years and grant the government warrants equal to 10% of the loan.

JetBlue said this week it expected to receive $935 million in payroll assistance. Spirit said it has not yet reached agreement with Treasury on payroll assistance but said Tuesday it expected to agree on terms soon.

United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines and others have sought exemptions before resuming some flights, especially some seasonal flights to vacation destinations.

American Airlines wants to delay resuming flights to airports that serve Colorado ski resorts such as Vail and Aspen, as well as to several Hawaiian island airports.

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -9.93% 11.07 Delayed Quote.-57.15%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -5.01% 8.73 Delayed Quote.-50.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
07:00pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additiona..
RE
01:08pUNITED AIRLINES : cuts May flights by 90%, tells employees to brace for job cuts
RE
10:43aAMERICAN AIRLINES : CEO Doug Parker Provides a Customer Update on the Coronaviru..
AQ
10:42aAMERICAN AIRLINES : to Receive $5.8 Billion in Payroll Support from U.S. Departm..
AQ
10:42aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Sends Supplies to Hospitals in New York, Massachusetts and T..
AQ
04/15Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/15EXCLUSIVE : Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
RE
04/15Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers -- Update
DJ
04/15Airlines Have The Cash. Now They Need Passengers
DJ
04/15AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO SAYS GOVERNMEN : CNBC interview
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 576 M
EBIT 2020 -5 839 M
Net income 2020 -5 109 M
Debt 2020 28 310 M
Yield 2020 2,97%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,03x
P/E ratio 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 4 716 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,51  $
Last Close Price 11,07  $
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-57.15%5 236
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-39.20%16 698
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD2.90%2 665
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-55.34%1 249
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%823
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-47.24%581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group