AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
American Airlines : Update on Government-Imposed Travel Restrictions

03/14/2020 | 04:22pm EDT

As a result of the amendment to the Jan. 31, 2020, presidential proclamation, the United States government imposed the following additional entry requirements that take effect March 16, 2020, after 11:59 p.m. ET.

  • Any U.S. citizen or lawful U.S. permanent resident returning to the United States who has traveled to the United Kingdom or Ireland within the previous 14 days must enter the United States through an approved airport. American Airlines customers will be rebooked, if necessary, to one of those approved airports by our Reservations and Airport teams.
  • Foreign nationals who have traveled to one of the United Kingdom or Ireland within the last 14 days will be denied permission to travel to the United States.

These entry requirements are in addition to those imposed by previous presidential proclamations which restricted entry to the U.S. from Iran, mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) and Schengen Area countries.

American is evaluating its current scheduled service to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and has not yet made any additional adjustments to its schedule at this time. American previously announced a schedule reduction to London on March 12, 2020.

American continues to work closely with U.S. authorities to comply with these new orders while treating all of our customers with respect. American is committed to taking care of any affected customers by assisting them with rebooking options. Our team is proactively reaching out to customers who may be affected by these travel restrictions to ensure they are accommodated.

Frequently asked questions

When do these orders go into effect?
These orders apply to all flights departing for the United States after 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16. It does not apply to flights that depart prior to 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16.

Which countries now have entry requirements to the United States?
The following countries are subject to restricted entry to the U.S.:

  • United Kingdom and Ireland (after 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16)
  • Schengen Area countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland
  • Iran
  • Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau)

Which airports in the United Kingdom and Ireland does American currently serve?
American currently serves one airport in Ireland and two airports in the United Kingdom. On average, American has around 20 daily flights to/from London (Heathrow) and one daily flight to/from both Manchester, U.K. and Dublin, Ireland.

American previously announced a schedule reduction to London on March 12, 2020.

What can customers expect when flying American?
Prior to boarding an American Airlines flight departing to the United States, all customers will be asked if they have visited any of the following locations within the last 14 days:

  • The United Kingdom or Ireland
  • Schengen Area countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland
  • Iran
  • Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau)

If a customer traveled to any of the above listed locations within the previous 14 days and is authorized to travel, they must enter the United States through an approved airport.

Foreign nationals who have visited any of the above listed locations within the last 14 days will be denied permission to travel to the United States.

What airports are approved entry points for customers entering the United States if the customer has visited any of the above listed locations within the last 14 days?

  • Atlanta: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Boston: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
  • Chicago: Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
  • Dallas/Fort Worth: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
  • Detroit: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
  • Honolulu: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
  • Los Angeles: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Miami: Miami International Airport (MIA)
  • New York City: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
  • Newark, N.J.: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
  • San Francisco: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • Seattle: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
  • Washington, D.C.: Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

What if a customer is authorized to travel, but is scheduled to arrive at a nonapproved airport?
If a customer traveled to any of the above listed countries within the previous 14 days and is authorized to travel, but is scheduled to arrive at a nonapproved airport, American will help reroute the customer to one of the approved airports.

Should customers arrive at international airports early?
We encourage customers departing for the United States to arrive at the airport three hours early as we expect this additional screening will lengthen the check-in process.

Whom should customers contact if they need help changing their travel plans as a result of the travel restriction?
Customers should contact their original booking provider. American's Reservations team can be contacted using the phone numbers listed at aa.com/phones.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 20:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
