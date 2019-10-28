American Airlines : WWII Veteran who guarded Tomb of the Unknown Soldier given a hero's salute

NEWS RELEASE

WWII Veteran who guarded Tomb of the Unknown Soldier given a hero's salute

10/28/2019

Eighty years ago, a then 20-year-old Jack Eaton stood guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - a monument dedicated to deceased US service members whose remains have not been identiGed. In October 2019, he returned to Arlington, Virginia, and received recognition for holding one of the most prestigious assignments in the armed services.

Jack traveled to see his dream come true - for his name to be displayed on the walls of the barracks at the tomb.

Eaton said he guarded the tomb from 1938 through 1940. But on a trip to Washington, D.C., he saw that his name was missing from a wall of plaques in the back barracks of the guards of the tomb. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Jack's post, he was able to recite classiGed information that only those who guarded the tomb would know.

Jack knew so many details about the assignment that oCcials concluded that he had, indeed, guarded the tomb. A plaque with his name and years of service at the tomb was ordered to correct the oversight.

He returned to Washington this past May on the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight for a second time. However, when he arrived, he learned that the plaque had been misplaced.

Robert Greene, President of Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, made it a priority to make Jack's dream a reality. Greene teamed up with American Customer Service Agent Greg Locher, who also who also coordinates Honor Flights at Washington's Reagan National Airport (DCA) since 2014.