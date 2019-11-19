American Airlines : and the James Beard Foundation Partner to Bring Elevated Culinary Experiences to Customers

American Airlines is joining forces with one of the most powerful voices in the culinary industry, the James Beard Foundation.

Exclusive relationship designates American as the first official airline partner of the James Beard Foundation

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is joining forces with one of the most powerful voices in the culinary industry, the James Beard Foundation. The exclusive multiyear partnership designating American as the official airline partner of the James Beard Foundation will be brought to life on menus designed by James Beard Foundation's portfolio of established and up-and-coming chefs.

The partnership with the James Beard Foundation offers American customers a world-class culinary experience as part of American's investment in enhancing the premium experience for customers throughout their travel journey. What's more, it introduces a roster of culinary professionals who care about making the food world more delicious, diverse and sustainable for all.

'A premier culinary partner like the James Beard Foundation provides unique and delicious offerings for our customers,' said Janelle Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for American. 'We're honored to work with their roster of award-winning chefs who embody diversity, modernism and sustainable practices in the culinary world today.'

Today, American and the James Beard Foundation introduce Top Chef alum Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio as the first James Beard Award-winning chef to create menu items available onboard and in lounges as part of the partnership. Customers will see new items in Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounges beginning Dec. 3. Starting Dec. 11, passengers traveling in Flagship First and Flagship Business from the United States to Europe, United States to South America and transcontinental flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles or San Francisco will experience the new menu items, which are now available for pre-order on aa.com starting 30 days before a booked flight or up to 24 hours before departure.

Chef Grueneberg's exclusive creations for American customers will include an appetizer, pasta entrée and dessert in Flagship First Dining, a salad in the Flagship Lounge, and a pasta entrée onboard.

Grilled Roman-style Artichokes: black truffle, fontina fonduta, fresh lemon

Mushroom Bolognese: fusilli pasta, cremini and porcini mushrooms, peas, carrots, Parmigiano Reggiano

Dark Chocolate Budino: candied citrus, mandarin olive oil, feuilletine chocolate crunch, fresh whipped cream

Tuscan Kale Salad: beets, apples, goat cheese, spiced sesame, sunflower and pumpkin seed medley, tahini dressing

Artichoke Ravioli: blistered cherry tomato sauce, green olive pistachio pesto

Spinach and Ricotta Rotolo Pasta: pomodoro sauce, basil pesto, pine nuts

'The ability to provide Flagship travelers with a small taste of Monteverde is an extraordinary opportunity, and I'm truly humbled to be the first chef chosen to bring this collaboration between the James Beard Foundation and American Airlines to life,' said Chef Grueneberg. 'The dishes created channel the classic Italian approach to cooking by focusing on simplicity, great flavors and quality ingredients that we believe will resonate deeply with guests.

Chef Grueneberg received her James Beard Award in 2017, earning the distinction of Best Chef: Great Lakes while at her Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago's West Loop. The restaurant has received countless accolades, including one of Food & Wine's America's Best Restaurants, a top 50 finalist in Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants list and Eater's 21 Best New Restaurants in America. Chef Grueneberg was chosen, in part, because she embodies the James Beard Foundation's Good Food For Good™ mission, which aims to create a more sustainable food system through education, advocacy and thought leadership.

'We couldn't be more pleased to launch our exclusive partnership with American,' said Kris Moon, Chief Operating Officer of the James Beard Foundation. 'Consumers are increasingly supporting brands that are focused on improving our world. Joining forces with American allows us to bring our Good Food For Good mission to the skies while also helping consumers enjoy the deliciousness of our food world.'

Throughout the year, American will be involved in the Foundation's marquee programs, including Taste America, a culinary pop-up series featuring unforgettable dining experiences in 20 cities across the country, as well as the James Beard Awards annual gala in Chicago and events at the iconic James Beard House in New York City. The partnership is the result of an effort by the foundation and with partner Intersport, to develop enhanced, synergistic relationships with like-minded, premier brands.

American is committed to creating a world-class experience for travelers with premium offerings at every touchpoint. The James Beard Foundation partnership complements American's overall experience with existing premium brands such as Casper, Bang & Olufsen and American's exclusive Five Star Service options that include The Private Suite and BLADE private helicopters.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation's mission is to promote Good Food for Good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women's Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.