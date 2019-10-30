Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
American Airlines : provides travel flexibility, activates giving response for those affected by California wildfires

10/30/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - In light of the National Weather Service issuing an extreme red alert for Southern California, American Airlines has taken steps to assist those facing the spread of devastating wildfires.

As high winds continue to threaten areas in west Los Angeles, officials have expressed concerns that the Getty Fire could spread further. American has proactively issued a travel alert for five airports in the Los Angeles metropolitan area - Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Long Beach Airport (LGB), Ontario International Airport (ONT) and John Wayne Airport (SNA). In addition, American has issued a travel alert for Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Northern California due to the Kincade Fire.

Customers now have the flexibility to reschedule their travel by retrieving their reservation on aa.com or by contacting American Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for phone numbers for our global Reservations offices.

'We know that many people throughout Southern California have already been impacted by these fires, and many more remain at risk from this dangerous situation,' said Suzanne Boda, Senior Vice President - Los Angeles for American Airlines. 'If we can take one less concern away during a difficult time, we are here to support them.'

American has also activated the airline's disaster response giving process. As the situation continues to unfold, the American Red Cross is prepared to help in the affected areas. The Red Cross has the infrastructure in place and relationships with local governments to activate immediately and assess critical needs during times of disaster while providing approved relief items. Monetary donations are the best way to assist those in need at this time, which will help provide shelter, food, relief supplies and health services through trained Red Cross personnel.

From now through Nov. 16, AAdvantage® members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation. Visit redcross.org/aa to donate now.

American is proud to be a $1 million member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program and is committed to supporting those impacted by natural disasters. The company has partnered with the Red Cross for more than 20 years and is part of a select group of leading corporations that provide the highest level of support to preparedness and relief efforts. In 2019, American and its customers have donated more than $1 million dollars in cash and in-kind support to help with the Midwest and Southern Tornadoes and Floods and Hurricanes Barry and Dorian.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 18:01:09 UTC
