MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

American Airlines says to cut management and support staff by 30%

05/27/2020 | 11:02pm EDT
American Airlines jets sit at gates at Washington's Reagan National airport in Washington

By Tracy Rucinski

American Airlines Group Inc must reduce its management and support staff by about 30% and may have to cut frontline employees as it downsizes due to the coronavirus outbreak, showed a letter to employees made public on Wednesday.

All major U.S. airlines have said they will need to shrink in the fall, once U.S. government payroll aid that bans involuntary job cuts expires on Sept. 30.

Competitor United Airlines Holdings Inc has also said it will need to reduce its management and administrative staff by about 30%.

Despite the bailout and other liquidity raises, American must "plan for operating a smaller airline for the foreseeable future," Executive Vice President of People and Global Engagement Elise Eberwein said in the letter.

American, with over 100,000 employees, will offer voluntary options before implementing involuntary reductions if there is not enough take-up, she said.

Once it has reduced its management ranks, the company will turn to frontline employees including flight attendants and pilots, who will receive fresh voluntary leave and early retirement options in June with the aim of avoiding involuntary furloughs.

"This is a goal, though, not a commitment, and a stretch goal at that," Eberwein said, adding the company will be working with unions in coming weeks and months.

American has said it is accelerating fleet retirement and expects to fly roughly 100 fewer aircraft in the summer of 2021. Nearly 40,000 employees have already opted for temporary voluntary leave or early retirement.

Earlier, American Chief Executive Doug Parker said the airline hoped to avoid furloughs and rejected speculation that it or another major U.S. carrier will have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 213 M
EBIT 2020 -7 921 M
Net income 2020 -7 262 M
Debt 2020 29 663 M
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 -0,72x
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 5 066 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,23 $
Last Close Price 11,98 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-58.23%4 711
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-37.64%19 167
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-39.53%2 466
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-37.05%1 641
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD8.70%1 116
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%816
