MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

American Airlines sending 25,000 furlough notices, says demand slowing again

07/15/2020 | 05:57pm EDT
American Airlines 737 Max passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa

American Airlines said on Wednesday it is sending 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers and warned that demand for air travel is slowing again as COVID-19 cases increase and states re-establish quarantine restrictions.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies to provide 60 days' notice of potential layoffs or furloughs.

In a memo to employees released on Wednesday, American said the notices are tied to the overstaffing it expects in October when U.S. government payroll assistance expires.

American, with more than 130,000 employees in 2019, had already warned that furloughs would be hard to avoid as pandemic-hit revenue remains more sluggish than the airline had hoped.

Among different work groups, warnings are being sent to 2,500 pilots or about 18% of the total, nearly 10,000 flight attendants or 37% of the total, and 3,200 mechanics or 22% of the total.

Overall, American expects to be overstaffed by about 20,000 in the fall, but hopes to reduce the actual number of furloughs through enhanced leave and early-departure programs it has rolled out alongside unions, Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.

Delta Air Lines Inc said this week it believed it could avoid furloughs in the fall after about 17,000 employees signed up for early-departure deals.

By encouraging more senior workers to leave, U.S. airlines could trim their labor costs - their main expense - during the recovery, giving them more pricing power. Airline union contracts require airlines to furlough junior workers first.

United Airlines has sent 36,000 furlough notices, representing about 45% of workers, and Southwest Airlines has also warned that job losses will be hard to avoid.

After boosting summer flying following some signs of pent-up leisure demand in May and June, some airlines are now scaling back their schedules due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The U.S. outbreak has prompted several countries to impose travel restrictions on Americans. The European Union excluded the United States from its "safe" travel list.

Both Canada and Mexico want to extend the ban on non-essential travel at U.S. borders.

Even within the United States, Americans from 22 states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they enter New York or New Jersey, two states that have managed to curb infections.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)

By Tracy Rucinski
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.16% 13.44 Delayed Quote.-59.66%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 9.54% 28.6 Delayed Quote.-55.35%
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION 0.09% 11.49 Delayed Quote.-52.35%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 7.52% 35.75 Delayed Quote.-38.40%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 14.59% 36.37 Delayed Quote.-63.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 618 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 760 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,78x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 5 879 M 5 879 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 131 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,39 $
Last Close Price 13,44 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target -7,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-59.66%5 879
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-38.40%19 597
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-32.07%2 816
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-35.71%1 784
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD50.66%1 706
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%767
