Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : threatens to cancel some Boeing 737 MAX orders - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:25am EDT

American Airlines Group Inc has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets unless the planemaker helps secure funding for them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

American Airlines has struggled to secure financing for 17 jets it had expected Boeing to deliver this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/2ZUtQed)

Boeing has been working to help line up financing for American's 737 MAX jets, and under one possible scenario, the planemaker's financing arm could purchase the aircraft and lease them to American, eventually selling the planes and the payment stream to leasing companies, according to the report.

American currently has a total of 76 737 MAXs on order. The company declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.95% 11.4 Delayed Quote.-61.02%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.50% 174.1351 Delayed Quote.-44.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
10:25aAMERICAN AIRLINES : threatens to cancel some Boeing 737 MAX orders - WSJ
RE
07/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Jobless Claims Remain Elevated
DJ
07/09American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Re..
GL
07/08Furloughs at U.S. legacy airlines could help low-cost carriers like Southwest
RE
07/07Covid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound--2nd Update
DJ
07/07Consumer Cos Down On Concerns About Airline Bookings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
07/07Covid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound--Update
DJ
07/06Brazilian carrier Azul has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, source says
RE
07/02AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
07/02AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 932 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 927 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
Yield 2020 1,25%
Capitalization 5 681 M 5 681 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 131 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,92 $
Last Close Price 11,18 $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-61.02%5 681
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-39.07%18 607
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-32.00%2 868
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD40.89%1 639
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-41.54%1 622
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group