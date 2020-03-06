Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines to Webcast 2020 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 01:01pm EST

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chairman and CEO Doug Parker will present via webcast at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 10, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
682-278-0999
investor.relations@aa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
01:01pAmerican Airlines to Webcast 2020 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference Presenta..
GL
12:41pAirline Stocks, Battered by Coronavirus, Rise on Stimulus Talk
DJ
12:23pInvestors look for buys as virus fears crush travel stocks
RE
07:20aWall St. to open sharply lower as virus fears shut down California (March 5)
RE
06:07aSouthwest Airlines sees first-quarter revenue hit on coronavirus fears
RE
03:03aInvestors fret over risks to U.S. corporate credit as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Anxiety About Virus R..
DJ
03/05Consumer Cos Down As Travel Slowdown Looks Set To Be Lasting -- Consumer Roun..
DJ
03/05Wall Street drops over 3% on virus fears, travel shares slammed
RE
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Anxiety About Virus R..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47 113 M
EBIT 2020 3 497 M
Net income 2020 2 146 M
Debt 2020 24 348 M
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 3,12x
P/E ratio 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 6 834 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 32,41  $
Last Close Price 16,04  $
Spread / Highest target 243%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-44.07%6 834
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-16.17%23 408
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-19.27%3 432
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-29.04%1 985
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-10.45%1 037
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.31%959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group