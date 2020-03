Between March 16 and May 6, American will reduce its international capacity by 75% on a year-over-year basis, it said in a statement, adding the changes will result in the airline parking nearly its entire widebody fleet.

The airline also anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% on a year-over-year basis.

Domestic capacity for the month of May will be reduced by 30%, the company added.

