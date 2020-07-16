American, JetBlue team up to boost New York flying and drive recovery

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines and
JetBlue Airways said on Thursday they were forming a
strategic partnership to boost flying options in New York and
Boston and create what executives called a "growth engine" to
recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal, which allows the two carriers to sell each other's
flights and link frequent flyer programs, gives them more muscle
against rivals United Airlines and Delta Air Lines
in the Northeast at a time when carriers are preparing
to downsize and cut jobs.
It makes American "a more-powerful player in the country's
economic center," said Scott Mayerowitz at the Points Guy,
helping it to fill international flights and compete for
lucrative corporate contracts without investing in a network of
domestic routes.
For starters, American will use the partnership to feed
traffic out of New York (JFK) to international destinations
including Tel Aviv, Athens and Rio de Janeiro in 2021.
That will increase nonstop flying options to Israel, where
before the pandemic United was offering twice daily service from
Newark and Delta daily from JFK. Struggling Israeli carrier El
Al Israel Airlines was flying out of JFK and Newark
but has suspended all flights through August and is negotiating
a government bailout.
JetBlue, which has similar partnerships with other airlines
but whose expansion aspirations have suffered from space and
government limitations in New York, will add flights at all
three New York area airports including its home base, JFK.
"This allows us to recover more quickly," Scott Laurence,
JetBlue's head of revenue and planning, told Reuters. "It means
that airplanes that would otherwise have been in a desert,
they're going to be flying and generating revenue."
Discussions began before the coronavirus pandemic nearly
ground the aviation industry to a halt this year, but
accelerated as a result of the crisis, he said.
The deal - subject to governmental review - will help
American, which has a significant presence across the middle of
the country, gain relevance in New York and Boston, said
American's chief revenue officer, Vasu Raja.
It follows American's revived partnership with Seattle-based
Alaska Airlines ALKAIR.UL in February to boost expansion
opportunities out of the West Coast.
Alaska is due to join the oneworld alliance led by American
and British Airways by summer 2021, but JetBlue is not joining
and still plans to independently launch and operate
transatlantic flights to London in 2021.
