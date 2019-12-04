Google Glitch Briefly Takes Down US Airline Websites --Reuters

--Websites for U.S. airlines American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings were down for portions of Wednesday, the result of a Google technical issues, Reuters reported.

--A Goole spokesman said, "For roughly 90 minutes today, a glitch in our flight shopping software prevented our airline partners from displaying fare information," adding the issue was resolved, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-airlines-websites/u-s-airline-websites-briefly-down-after-google-technical-issue-idUSKBN1Y82OP?il=0

