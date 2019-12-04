Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google Glitch Briefly Takes Down US Airline Websites --Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 07:10pm EST

--Websites for U.S. airlines American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings were down for portions of Wednesday, the result of a Google technical issues, Reuters reported.

--A Goole spokesman said, "For roughly 90 minutes today, a glitch in our flight shopping software prevented our airline partners from displaying fare information," adding the issue was resolved, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-airlines-websites/u-s-airline-websites-briefly-down-after-google-technical-issue-idUSKBN1Y82OP?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.87% 1318.94 Delayed Quote.23.90%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.33% 27.38 Delayed Quote.-15.01%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 0.79% 56.06 Delayed Quote.11.46%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.79% 88.17 Delayed Quote.6.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
07:10pGoogle Glitch Briefly Takes Down US Airline Websites --Reuters
DJ
12/03United Airlines to Buy 50 Jets From Airbus
DJ
12/03United orders 50 new Airbus long-range jets to replace Boeing 757s
RE
12/02AMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA chief to testify at Dec. 11 U.S. House hearing on ground..
RE
11/29AMERICAN AIRLINES - THANKSGIVING 201 : Travel by the Numbers
AQ
11/26Boeing Faces New Obstacle in Returning 737 MAX Jets to Service
DJ
11/22AMERICAN AIRLINES : In spirit of Thanksgiving, American Airlines and DHL partner..
PU
11/22AMERICAN AIRLINES : Advocating for adoption through her personal story
PU
11/22Aerospace suppliers prepare for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX
RE
11/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : announces new partnership, invests $125,000 to break the cyc..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 845 M
EBIT 2019 3 716 M
Net income 2019 1 924 M
Debt 2019 25 201 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 6,48x
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 11 994 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 36,68  $
Last Close Price 27,38  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-15.01%11 955
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES20.33%29 435
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD8.70%3 792
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY68.45%2 717
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 317
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION54.88%1 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group