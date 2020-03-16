Log in
Latin America's largest airline to cancel 90% of its international flights

03/16/2020 | 02:33pm EDT
A LATAM Airlines Brasil plane prepares to land at Santos Dumont Airport after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, that cancelled many flights in Rio de Janeiro

LATAM Airlines Group, the continent's largest carrier, on Monday cancelled 90% of its international flights as demand collapsed and countries shut down borders in light of the coronavirus outbreak, leaving the region increasingly isolated.

LATAM is the region's main carrier to the United States, followed by American Airlines which said last weekend it would cancel most flights to Latin America, including all those to Brazil.

In the region, Argentina, Peru and Ecuador have imposed tough isolation measures that led the vast majority of flights to those countries to be cancelled. Chile has said it will close down borders on Wednesday.

Brazil's No. 3 airline, Azul SA, also said on Monday it would cut all international flights out of its main hub in Sao Paulo state.

International cancellations have sped up since last week, when Latin American carriers including Azul and LATAM said they would cut no more than 30% of their flights.

LATAM also said it would cut 40% of its domestic flights, without specifying which routes would be affected. Passengers may reschedule trips through the end of the year "at no additional cost," the Chile-based airline said.

Brazil's government is expected to announce an airline relief package later on Monday that would include tax deferrals, but no tax cuts, a spokesman for Brazil's Infrastructure Ministry said.

Private airport operators would also be able to defer government licensing fees required to operate airport concessions.

Details have not been finalised, the spokesman said.

The civil aviation industry has been asking for government aid in recent days through its main lobbying arm Abear. The trade group had asked for a list of six items mostly focused on the removal of taxes, including on airline ticket sales and payroll.

Airline industry groups around the world have asked for significant government help, especially in the United States and Europe.

LATAM shares were down roughly 14% in trading in Santiago. Shares in Azul were down nearly 22% in Sao Paulo.

As Azul ratchets up cancellations, it is unclear what international flights it would keep. Azul flies mainly to the United States and Portugal.

The airline added it would cut up to 50% of its capacity by next month and adopt measures to cut costs, including cutting executive salaries by 25%, significantly less than the cuts taken by airline executives in the United States.

Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, which only operates international flights within Latin America, has not announced specific measures.

Shares in Gol were down about 17% on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Grant McCool, Paul Simao and Richard Chang)

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Jake Spring
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.01% 14.17 Delayed Quote.-50.10%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 12.04% 11.17 End-of-day quote.-69.65%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. 3.29% 4079.9 End-of-day quote.-0.51%
