Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Major U.S. airline CEOs to hold White House meeting Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

The CEOs of major U.S. airlines are set to hold a meeting Friday to discuss several coronavirus-related travel issues, including a push to convince the federal government to mandate temperature checks for passengers, three people briefed on the matter said.

The meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior U.S. officials is expected to include the chief executive officers of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways Corp, the sources said.

The White House confirmed Pence would meet with airline executives Friday afternoon, but did not identify the companies.

The discussions will also include potential extended European Union travel restrictions on U.S. travelers, contract tracing of passengers and the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand, among other issues, the sources said.

The airlines declined to comment on the meeting.

U.S. airlines are pushing the Trump administration to require temperature checks for passengers in a bid to reassure customers about the safety of travel in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines for America, which represents the largest U.S. airlines, said on Thursday its members voluntarily pledged to refund tickets for passengers with high temperatures during federal screenings.

Reuters reported May 9 the U.S. government has been studying imposing temperature checks at airports, but two U.S. officials said on Thursday no decision has been made - and the government still has not decided what agency would conduct tests.

Many believe the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) would conduct tests, but questions remain including whether passengers with high fevers would be reported to public health authorities.

"Nobody wants to be the person that tells a flying, paying customer they can't fly that day," United Executive Chairman Oscar Munoz said during a video conference Thursday.

U.S. officials said temperature checks would not eliminate coronavirus risks but could deter unwell people from traveling.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported the White House wants a plan in place by Sept. 1 for airlines to collect contact tracing information from U.S.-bound international passengers after convening a high-level White House meeting.

The White House tasked a interagency working group with adopting an interim solution by June 30 and ahead of any potential coronavirus second wave.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued an interim final rule to require airlines to collect five contact data elements from international passengers and electronically submit them to Customs and Border Protection to facilitate contact tracing.

In the face of airline opposition the CDC plan has not taken effect.

Airlines for America said earlier this month airlines "strongly support a contract tracing solution that will provide the most secure data to the U.S. government in a timely and efficient manner."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.00% 13.17 Delayed Quote.-54.08%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 2.45% 28.01 Delayed Quote.-53.25%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 4.05% 10.67 Delayed Quote.-45.22%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 2.23% 32.97 Delayed Quote.-38.92%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 4.90% 34.69 Delayed Quote.-60.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
06/25Major U.S. airline CEOs to hold White House meeting Friday
RE
06/25Bank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
06/25AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25Bank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
06/25Virus Surge, Jobs Report Fuel Government-Bond Buying
DJ
06/25Bank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
06/25AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/24AMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
AQ
06/24JetBlue, Spirit Decline Wednesday on Coronavirus, Quarantines
DJ
06/23Economic hope, tech love lift Nasdaq to record
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 512 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 968 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,74x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 6 545 M 6 545 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 131 500
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,16 $
Last Close Price 13,17 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-54.08%6 481
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-40.26%19 008
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-38.93%2 544
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-38.01%1 720
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD22.09%1 262
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group